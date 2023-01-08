ONE Championship Automweight Champion Reveals Tragic News Of Sister Victoria Lee’s Demise

ONE Championship Atomweight world champion Angela Lee took to her official Instagram account in the early hours of Sunday and revealed that her younger sister Victoria Lee passed away on December 26, 2022. Victoria was an 18-year-old Mixed Martial Artist, who is the younger sister of ONE Championship world champions Angela and Christian Lee. Meanwhile, the tragic development was also confirmed by ONE Championship in an official statement.

“On December 26, 2022 our family experienced something no family should ever have to go through...It is incredibly difficult to say this...Our Victoria passed away. She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then. We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same,” an excerpt of Angela’s Instagram post read.

Victoria Lee was undefeated in her ONE Championship career

Victoria made her debut in ONE Championship back in February 26, 2021 at the ONE: Fists of Fury event. She defeated Sunisa Srisen by submission via a rear-naked choke in the second round of the women’s atomweight fight. In her second fight, Lee picked up another submission win over Wang Luping in the first round of the fight in July 2021.

Meanwhile, in her last fight, she defeated Victoria Souza via TKO on September 24, 2021. The 18-year-old was supposed to make a come back against Zeba Bano of India on January 13 at ONE Fight Night 6. It is pertinent to mention that the reason behind Angela’s passing away remains unclear.

The ONE Championship team is devastated over the tragic passing of Victoria Lee. We send our most heartfelt condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/EUIp8jplxN — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) January 8, 2023

"Victoria had the purest heart of gold and a brilliant mind"

As per ONE Championship, CEO Chatri Sityodtong paid a tribute to Victoria and said, “I am heartbroken by Victoria Lee’s passing. I first met Victoria when she was 11 years old. I watched her blossom over the years as a martial artist and a human being. I always remember thinking how wise, thoughtful, and selfless she was beyond her years. Of course, she was an extraordinary martial arts prodigy even back then, but I could see that she was so much more than that. Victoria had the purest heart of gold and a brilliant mind”.

“She looked after others before herself. She wanted to use her life to help the world. I will always remember Victoria for the beautiful and precious soul that she was. May you rest in peace, Victoria. We will all miss you. I send my love, prayers, strength, and light to Ken, Jewelz, Angela, Christian, Adrian, and all of their loved ones. I am so truly heartbroken for your loss. May God bless you,” the CEO added.