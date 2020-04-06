Pankaj Advani: Billiards Champion Announces ₹5 Lakh Donation To PM CARES Fund

In wake of the nationwide coronavirus crisis, Indian billiards champion Pankaj Advani became the latest member from the field of sports to pledge his support towards the Prime Ministers Cares Fund (PM Cares Fund). The 23-time world champion on Monday took to Twitter and announced that he will be donating a sum of ₹5 lakh to the PM Cares Fund. Through his donation, Advani joins the likes of MS Dhoni, Mithali Raj, Gautam Gambhir among several other Indian sporting personalities to have made their contribution in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

A small gesture for a mammoth cause. Contributed Rs 5 Lakhs to the PM CARES Fund. Let’s spread awareness, love, compassion and the spirit of unity for the greater good of humanity. Jai Hind! #PMCARESFund #COVID19 @narendramodi @PMOIndia @KirenRijiju — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) April 6, 2020

Also Read | Pankaj Advani Beat Sourav 5-2 In Final To Claim National Billiards C'ship Title

Pankaj Advani donation to PM Cares, joins fight against coronavirus

In his tweet, Pankaj Advani wrote that the donation towards PM Cares Fund is just a small gesture on his part for a much larger cause. He urged his fans and followers to spread awareness regarding the disease and unite for the “greater good”.

Also Read | Pankaj Advani Says He's Federer's 'huge Fan', Recommends Films

Fans react to Pankaj Advani donation towards PM Cares

Thank u Pankaj ji, and pls also motivate other friends/family member to donate some amount in PM Cares fund. — Lokesh Chauhan (@Lokesh0819) April 6, 2020

Also Read | PM Modi Congratulates Pankaj Advani On His 22nd World Title

Good job 👍 — Rakesh Kumar Swain (@rksmech2004) April 6, 2020

Also Read | MS Dhoni Shunned Business Class Seat To Sit With TV Crew In Flights: Sunil Gavaskar

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli among cricketers against coronavirus

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni also recently donated a sum of ₹1 lakh to a Pune-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) in order to lend a helping hand in combating the coronavirus crisis. Former and active cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Sourav Ganguly among several others also donated to the cause. Among cricketers from the Indian women’s team, Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj and 16-year old Richa Ghosh also played major parts in helping Indian citizens tackle the coronavirus crisis.

Also Read | Mithali Raj Net Worth, Salary, Endorsements And ₹10 Lakh Donation To PM Cares Fund for Coronavirus