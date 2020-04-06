The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Pankaj Advani: Billiards Champion Announces ₹5 Lakh Donation To PM CARES Fund

other sports

To combat the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Indian snooker ace Pankaj Advani pledged his support towards Prime Ministers Cares Fund with a donation of ₹5 lakh.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pankaj Advani

In wake of the nationwide coronavirus crisis, Indian billiards champion Pankaj Advani became the latest member from the field of sports to pledge his support towards the Prime Ministers Cares Fund (PM Cares Fund). The 23-time world champion on Monday took to Twitter and announced that he will be donating a sum of ₹5 lakh to the PM Cares Fund. Through his donation, Advani joins the likes of MS Dhoni, Mithali Raj, Gautam Gambhir among several other Indian sporting personalities to have made their contribution in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Pankaj Advani Beat Sourav 5-2 In Final To Claim National Billiards C'ship Title

Pankaj Advani donation to PM Cares, joins fight against coronavirus

In his tweet, Pankaj Advani wrote that the donation towards PM Cares Fund is just a small gesture on his part for a much larger cause. He urged his fans and followers to spread awareness regarding the disease and unite for the “greater good”.

Also Read | Pankaj Advani Says He's Federer's 'huge Fan', Recommends Films

Fans react to Pankaj Advani donation towards PM Cares

Also Read | PM Modi Congratulates Pankaj Advani On His 22nd World Title

Also Read | MS Dhoni Shunned Business Class Seat To Sit With TV Crew In Flights: Sunil Gavaskar

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli among cricketers against coronavirus

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni also recently donated a sum of ₹1 lakh to a Pune-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) in order to lend a helping hand in combating the coronavirus crisis. Former and active cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Sourav Ganguly among several others also donated to the cause. Among cricketers from the Indian women’s team, Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj and 16-year old Richa Ghosh also played major parts in helping Indian citizens tackle the coronavirus crisis.

Also Read | Mithali Raj Net Worth, Salary, Endorsements And ₹10 Lakh Donation To PM Cares Fund for Coronavirus

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Sharad
SHARAD PAWAR ON COVID-19
Wockhardt Hospital
MUMBAI HOSPITAL: 30 STAFF POSITIVE
Karti
CONG OPPOSES MPLAD SUSPENSION
Mamata
MAMATA BANERJEE: 'GLOBAL ADVISORY'
Health Ministry
1,445 COVID CASES LINKED TO MARKAZ
Assam
MARKAZ: ASSAM GOVT TO FILE CASES