Patrick Mahomes Net Worth: How Much Is The Record-breaking NFL Star Valued At?

2018 NFL MVP and Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes signed a record-setting contract extension worth $503 million with the Kansas City Chiefs this week. The Patrick Mahomes 10-year deal is by far the richest contract in NFL history and the contract extension ties him to the franchise through the 2031 season. Mahomes was drafted by the Chiefs in 2017 as the No.10 overall pick and has quickly made giant strides in the NFL, helping Kansas City Chiefs win their first AFC Championship game before ending their 50-year Super Bowl drought last year. Here's a look at the Patrick Mahomes net worth, the Patrick Mahomes 10 year deal and the Patrick Mahomes contract details.

Patrick Mahomes net worth: Patrick Mahomes contract details

According to Patrick Mahomes contract details obtained by the NFL Network, the 25-year-old is set to earn $477 million in guaranteed mechanisms, with an additional $25 million in incentives. The Patrick Mahomes 10 year deal reportedly includes a no-trade clause and includes a $140 million injury guarantee. The 25-year-old can opt-out of his contract only if certain guaranteed mechanisms aren't exercised by the Chiefs.

The deal includes language that does not tie the quarterback's salary to the NFL salary cap. Furthermore, the Patrick Mahomes 10 year deal makes the Chiefs star the first half-a-billion-dollar player in sports history.

We have signed QB Patrick Mahomes to a 10 year extension. Mahomes secured with Chiefs for the next 12 seasons. pic.twitter.com/ZsADdVkvxZ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 6, 2020

Patrick Mahomes net worth: How much is Patrick Mahomes worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Patrick Mahomes net worth figure can be approximately valued around a staggering $30 million. Much of the Patrick Mahomes net worth comes from his Kansas City Chiefs contract from which was earning only $555,000 a year as a rookie. However, that figure is set to change to $645,000 after the Patrick Mahomes 10 year deal, which could see the Patrick Mahomes net worth rise exponentially. The Patrick Mahomes 10 year deal will see the quarterback have the richest valued contract in American sports, outclassing the 12-year, $426.5 million contract signed by Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout in 2019.

(Image Courtesy: Kansas City Chiefs Instagram)