Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Royals Ownership By Splashing $350K On Ferrari Supercar

Just weeks after signing his mammoth contract extension, NFL's highest-paid player Patrick Mahomes has apparently embarked on a massive spending spree. The Chiefs quarterback, who signed a 10-year extension worth up to $503 million with the Chiefs, became a part-owner of Major League Baseball franchise Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, July 28. The same day, ESPN reported Mahomes splashed the cash on a brand new Ferrari 812 Superfast.

Look what the man who I call the Ferrari just got 🔥🔥🤷🏾‍♂️....@PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/mSeWSYj8Ve — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) July 28, 2020

According to reports, the Ferrari supercar was one of Mahomes' first big purchases since he signed the enormous contract extension. The 2020 Ferrari 812 Superfast currently starts at a whopping $338,000, according to Car And Driver. Boasting Ferrari's flagship V-12 engine, the supercar can churn out a maximum of 788 horses at 8,500 RPM and with a max torque output of 529 Nm. The seven-speed transmission machine can clock 0-60 mph in just under three seconds.

Mahomes Royals ownership and baseball roots

Mahomes' second major purchase (or rather an investment) came in 2015 World Series Champions Kansas City Royals. While details of the quarterback's ownership in the MLB franchise remain unknown, it is estimated the 24-year-old parted with a hefty sum in order to become a part-owner of the team, which is currently valued at a shade over $1 billion.

"I'm honoured to become a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals," Patrick Mahomes said in a statement. "I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I'm excited to do."

Although Mahomes chose to make a career in the NFL, the Texas native has deep roots in baseball. His father Pat Mahomes played 11 seasons in MLB as a reliever. The Chiefs quarterback himself played baseball at Texas Tech for one season in 2015. Mahomes was even drafted by Detroit Tigers in the 2014 MLB Amateur Draft. The fact was well highlighted by the Tigers after his Royals' ownership was announced:

Ladies and gentlemen, we drafted him first. pic.twitter.com/9lzODUUpVA — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) February 3, 2020

We always knew he'd find his way into baseball. — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 28, 2020

Drafted by the Chiefs in 2017 as the No. 10 overall pick, Mahomes has quickly established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Heading towards only his fourth full season, the 24-year-old has won the NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP and a Super Bowl. Mahomes will be hoping to transform his side into Super Bowl regulars in the next decade.

(Image Credits: Patrick Mahomes Instagram Handle, Louis Riddick Twitter Handle)