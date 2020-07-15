Patrick Mahomes Appeared In BLM Video While Signing Contract, Says It's 'not About Money'

Before Patrick Mahomes signed his $503 million ten-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, he appeared on a Black Lives Matter (BLM) video with other NFL players. In a recent interview, Mahomes revealed was not worried about losing money by participating in the video. The NFL BLM video, which also featured Michael Thomas, Ezekiel Elliott, Odell Beckham Jr., Saquon Barkley and other NFL stars, was a message to the NFL, demanding that the league states that it condemned "racism and the systematic oppression of black people".

Mahomes in the NFL BLM video before he signed the $503 million Patrick Mahomes contract extension

While talking to GQ, Mahomes spoke about the influence he knows he has, making his part in the NFL BLM video 'big'. When asked about the backlassh he might face after he speaks up, he explained that he believed it was 'important enough' and was 'something that had to be said'. "It wasn't something I could sit back on and worry about my next contract, because I needed to use my platform to help," Mahomes said "Sometimes it's not about money. It's not about fame. It's about doing what's right.”

The NFL BLM video, which was initially shared by Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, was a message for the league and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. NFL players were outspoken about George Floyd's death and the ongoing protests in the USA, while the league admitted it was wrong by silencing protesters like Colin Kaepernick. In the video, Mathieu demands to know how much time the league will take to listen to their players, asking if they needed another George Floyd, Breonna Taylor or Eric Garner. He listed the victims of police brutality and racism over the years, before asking the NFL to say they were 'wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting'.

Patrick Mahomes contract: Details of Patrick Mahomes 10 year deal with Kansas City Chiefs

Weeks after he made the video, Mahomes signed his $503 million contract extension, which made him the richest player in NFL history. Along with the $503 million, the deal includes an injury guarantee worth $150 million and $477 million for guarantee mechanisms. The deal was signed with two years remaining on Mahomes' rookie contract with the Chiefs and will keep him with the team till he turns 36.

Mahomes signs the Patrick Mahomes 10 year deal

Mahomes was drafted by the Chiefs in 2017 as the No.10 overall pick. He won the league MVP and the Offensive Player of the Year Award in 2018, throwing for 5,097 yards and completing 50 touchdowns. He threw for 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns last season. During the 2019 NFL postseason, Mahomes completed 901 passing yards for 10 touchdowns and bagged the Super Bowl ring along with a Super Bowl MVP award.

