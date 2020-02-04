Patrick Mahomes Calls Rival And Ravens Star Lemar Jackson 'face Of NFL'

Kansas City Chiefs' star Patrick Mahomes was adjudged as the Super Bowl LIV MVP as they beat San Fransisco 49ers by a 31-20 scoreline earlier this week. The Chiefs quarterback was asked if he was the face of the NFL after his exploits in his last two seasons as a regular starter for the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes stunned the media when he directly mentioned Ravens' QB Lamar Jackson as the right candidate to be called the face of the NFL.

Stephen A Smith says Lamar Jackson is the biggest threat to Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes claims Ravens star Lemar Jackson could be the face of NFL

Patrick Mahomes was asked after being named Super Bowl MVP if he sees himself as the face of the NFL.



“There’s several guys that can be the face of the NFL. ... I mean, Lamar [Jackson] was the unanimous MVP and he had one of the best seasons of all-time at the QB position.” pic.twitter.com/fIIwzDXvQa — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) February 3, 2020

Patrick Mahomes, who was named NFL MVP in 2018, starred for the Chiefs in the recent win over the 49ers. The 24-year old helped his side win the Super Bowl after a gap of 50 years. Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson had one of the most incredible seasons in the NFL this year and was rightly crowned as NFL MVP for 2019. Mahomes believes that Lemar Jackson has great potential and could be the face of the NFL in the years to come. Will we see the start of an epic Patrick Mahomes vs Lamar Jackson rivalry in the coming season?

Superbowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes enjoys Disneyland parade

Video: Chiefs QB and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes enjoys the celebration parade at Disney World after Sunday’s win over the 49ers. pic.twitter.com/948W0xnnF2 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 3, 2020

