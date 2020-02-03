Super Bowl 2020: Clark Hunt Net Worth, Earnings And Kansas City Chiefs' NFL Success

Clark Hunt is recognised as one of the most influential businessmen in the sports industry. He is the chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL and a founding investor and owner in Major League Soccer (MLS). Hunt is the chairman of the Hunt Sports Group and oversees the soccer club FC Dallas as well.

Also Read | Nick Bosa Breaks Down On Sidelines After 49ers Lose To Chiefs In Super Bowl LIV: Watch

Clark Hunt net worth

Clark Hunt belongs to one of the wealthiest families in the United States. He currently has a net worth that stands at an estimated $2 billion, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Here’s how Clark Hunt made a fortune

Clark Hunt is the son of the late American sports pioneer Lamar Hunt. The Hunt family have been associated with the Chiefs since the team first came into existence. At the time, they reportedly played in the American Football League. Oil tycoon H.L. Hunt, who happened to be Clark's grandfather, had turned the family business into an empire.

It is also reported that turned his last $100 into $100,000 in winnings while gambling. The winnings were later utilised to purchase properties which led to the discovery of the East Texas Oil Field, one of the world's largest oil deposits. Clark’s father Lamar Hunt had been one of the co-founders of the AFL and it was Lamar who coined the name “Super Bowl”.

He is also a co-founder of World Championship Tennis. He founded the Dallas Texans in 1960 and changed the name to the Chiefs after he moved to Kansas City. Lamar is also responsible for creating Major League Soccer, as well as the North American Soccer League.

It was after Lamar’s death in 2006 that Mark Clark took charge of the Chiefs. Before his passing, Lamar had also granted him control of the Hunt Sports Group, which also owns FC Dallas, apart from the Chiefs. As reported, they also had a stake in the Chicago Bulls and Columbus Crew earlier.

Clark Hunt has also worked closely with his father on several aspects of the sport to reach newer heights in his career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Hunt family has a sports empire which is currently worth over $3 billion.

Also Read | Andy Reid Net Worth, Career Earnings, Super Bowl LIV With Chiefs And Family

Clark Hunt wife

Clark Hunt is married to Tavia Shackles, a former Miss Missouri Teen USA and Miss Kansas USA. The duo have three children together. Tavia is the Director of the Women Organization of the Chiefs and also mentors female cheerleaders for the team. Apart from this, she also organizes fashion shows in the United States.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Net Worth, Endorsements, Salary And Being Kobe Bryant's 'student'

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win

The Hunt family hoisted their first NFL title in 50 years after winning the Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 on Sunday. The Chiefs last won the NFL title in Super Bowl IV in 1970 against the Minnesota Vikings.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also Read | Shaquille O'Neal Net Worth, Endorsements, Salary And Relationship With Kobe Bryant

Image credits: Instagram | Tavia Hunt