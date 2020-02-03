IPL-NFL Connection: RCB Congratulate Chiefs On Thrilling Super Bowl LIV Win

Three-time IPL finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have congratulated the Kansas City Chiefs on winning the Super Bowl. They claimed that the Chiefs did 'play bold'. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl by a 31-20 margin to clinch the Lombardi Trophy. The San Francisco franchise have lifted the trophy after a drought of 50 years.

Also Read: Kansas City Chiefs Rally To Beat San Francisco 49ers 31-20 In Super Bowl

IPL side RCB congratulate the Chiefs on their Super Bowl win

IPL franchise RCB have wished the Kansas City side for ending their drought and winning a well-deserved Super Bowl. RCB, on their official Twitter account, congratulated the Chiefs for their spectacular hard-fought victory. RCB also said that the Chiefs played boldly and changed the course of history.

Also Read: Chiefs Defense Comes Through In Super Bowl Triumph

The Lombardi Trophy had eluded the Kansas City Chiefs for 50 long years. This time around, they did #PlayBold to change history. Congratulations @chiefs on a spectacular, hard fought victory. #SuperBowl https://t.co/oxA8bFaKjX — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) February 3, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs down San Francisco 49ers to clinch Super Bowl title

Kansas City Chiefs had their defence to thank for the Super Bowl victory. The Chiefs (15-4) trailed 24-0 and 17-7 in their earlier playoff games, both in the first half. In the Super Bowl, they almost didn’t have time for retaliation. However, the 49ers defence wilted. Patrick Mahomes showed the world why he is so special as he almost single-handedly inspired the Chiefs to a memorable come-from-behind victory. The victory was extraordinary considering Chiefs’ 50-year title drought and coach Andy Reid’s two-decade long quest for silverware.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra Trolled By Twitterati For Praising RCB After India's T20I Win

RCB looking to end a 12-year wait for IPL title

RCB would hope that they can take inspiration from the Chiefs and end their 12-year drought for an IPL title. RCB have appeared in the IPL finals thrice. They lost to Deccan Chargers (2009), Chennai Super Kings (2011) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016). Captain Virat Kohli would hope that his RCB side can play boldly and stake a claim for the IPL trophy which has eluded them for 12 years.

Also Read: IPL 2020: KXIP Star Sarfaraz Khan Explains The Reason Why RCB Released Him