Patrick Mahomes Fulfills Prophetic Dream Of Visiting Disney World As A Super Bowl Champion

The build-up to Super Bowl LIV largely revolved around the Kansas City Chiefs' blistering offence and the San Francisco 49ers' impregnable defence. For the vast majority of the game, the scoreline at the Hard Rock Stadium read 20-10 in favour of the Niners. Is a 10-point lead really safe against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs? The Chiefs answered this question and many more in emphatic fashion as Patrick Mahomes and co racked up 21 unanswered points to emerge winners at Super Bowl LIV. Patrick Mahomes was declared the MVP on the night to cap off an eventful evening in Miami for the former NFL MVP. Interestingly, it was also a dream come true for Patrick Mahomes.

Chiefs vs 49ers: Patrick Mahomes Disney World tweet emerges after Super Bowl LIV exploits

With the Super Bowl LIV MVP award and a Super Bowl ring, Patrick Mahomes became the first person in NFL history to win the Super Bowl and an NFL MVP award before the age of 25. While Chiefs fans will sing songs of their star quarterback, Mahomian Rhapsodies, if you will, there was another story to come out of Super Bowl LIV. The Patrick Mahomes Disney World tweet from seven years ago started doing the rounds after the Chiefs' win.

I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says "I'm going to Disney World" after winning the Super Bowl #Qbs — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 6, 2013

Disney just announced which player answered the iconic Super Bowl question: “What are you going to do next?” #WaltDisneyWorld & #SBLIV pic.twitter.com/Tiz4BB3RiL — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) February 3, 2020

Seven years after Patrick Mahomes tweeted wondering what it would be like to be a quarterback who says, "I'm going to Disney World" after winning the Super Bowl, the Chiefs star will have the opportunity to fulfil his prophecy. Speaking after the impressive win at the Hard Rock Stadium, Patrick Mahomes was asked where he would be heading first thing next morning. The Super Bowl LIV MVP replied, "Something I've been wanting to say my whole life, I'm going to Disney World!".

