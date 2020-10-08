Patrick Mahomes Keeping Distance From Fiancee After Putting Himself At COVID-19 Risk

Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed he sleeps in a completely different room and avoids his fiancee Brittany Matthews at home in order to prevent a COVID-19 scare for his pregnant partner. Last month, the couple announced that they were expecting a child via social media. Patrick Mahomes, who proposed to Matthews at the start of September, expressed his delight with starting a family, something which he claimed will serve as a little detour to his marriage.

During Wednesday's media session, the 25-year-old told reporters that he is doing everything in his power to prevent his partner from being in the risk of a coronavirus infection. This involves sleeping in different rooms and staying away from her as much as possible.

"It’s something I think about every day,” Patrick Mahomes said during the Chiefs' media session. "You have to think about that with her being pregnant and kind of that high-risk category. When I went home over the weekend, I slept in a different bedroom and stayed away from her as much as possible. I just try to do my part just to kind of keep myself away from her and social distance whenever stuff like this arises."

#Chiefs Patrick Mahomes shares what he's doing to stay safe after coming in contact with #Patriots Stephon Gilmore who tested positive (news coming out this AM)



Does Patrick Mahomes have COVID-19? QB at risk of infection after hugging Stephon Gilmore

The quarterback embroiled himself in a bit of controversy after he was spotted hugging and sharing a high-five with cornerback Stephon Gilmore after the Chiefs scored a 26-10 win over the New England Patriots. Gilmore later tested positive for COVID-19, which also puts Mahomes in a potential risk of infection.

Patrick Mahomes said explained his action as a "mental lapse" where he hugged Gilmore while trying to show respect after Monday night's intense game. The quarterback says he will make sure not to repeat his actions again and is willing to put his faith in the NFL protocols and process after his breach of guidelines. Mahomes and his teammates have so far tested negative for the virus, but the quarterback will be awaiting the latest set of test results, especially after Gilmore was confirmed to be positive.

Gilmore took to social media on Wednesday to confirm that he tested positive and his currently asymptomatic. The 30-year-old wrote, "I've followed every protocol, yet it happened to me. Please be sure to take this seriously."

Chiefs, 4-0, will look to maintain their perfect start to the season during the coming weekend. They will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 11.

