Patrick Mahomes And Fiancée Brittany Matthews Celebrate "Baby" Detour To Wedding

At the start of last month, Patrick Mahomes, along with rest of the Kansas City Chiefs roster, coaches and staff, received his Super Bowl LIV rings. The quarterback celebrated his first Super Bowl ring by proposing to his long-time partner, Brittany Matthews. Now engaged to be married soon, the quarterback recently announced a slight detour to their wedding, thanks to the arrival of the couple's first child.

Patrick Mahomes baby detour? Matthews makes big announcement via social media

Brittany Matthews was the first to make the big announcement on social media. She posted a picture of the couple along with a sonogram of the baby. Matthews wrote in the caption, "Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding."

Patrick Mahomes followed suit with a similar image posted to his Instagram handle although the focus was then on the ultrasound image. Mahomes put a simple heart emoji in the caption.

Having been together since Mahomes' high school days at Texan Tech, Brittany Matthews has been a constant fixture beside the Chiefs quarterback, who continues to hit the heights of his career in 2020. After leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years, Mahomes led the proceedings for his side in the Super Bowl LIV, helping them to a 31-20 win over San Francisco 49ers. Mahomes picked up the Super Bowl MVP award along the way.

The 25-year-old's stellar rise with Kansas City was rewarded as he became the first athlete in North America to earn a half-a-billion dollar contract, signing a 10-year, $500 million contract extension with the Chiefs. The quarterback then went onto become a minority owner of Major League Baseball franchise Kansas City Royals.

Speaking to KSHB, Mahomes shared his first thought of becoming a father and starting a family with his long-time partner: "Being able to kind of grow up and have these dreams of having a family and playing in the NFL and for that have the stuff to start happening and really coming into truth and everything like that, it’s really cool. I’m just excited that I have a lot of great people around me and I’m in a great organization and I’m able to live out these dreams day by day.”

Patrick Mahomes continues to ride the wave of his stellar 2020 season well into the new NFL season. Chiefs extended their perfect start to the season to Week 4, scoring an impressive 26-10 win over New England Patriots. Mahomes had another fine outing on Sunday, throwing for 236 yards and two touchdowns. The 25-year-old, so far, has 11 touchdown passes and zero interceptions this season.

(Image Credits: Brittany Matthews Instagram)