Patrick Mahomes And Fiancée Brittany Matthews Announce They're Going To Be Parents

Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews announced on Tuesday that the couple will soon be welcoming a baby. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had been with Matthews since high school. They announced their engagement at the start of September.

Brittany Matthews was the first to make the big announcement on Tuesday. She shared a couple of pictures of the duo with an ultrasound image of the baby in Matthews' hand. She wrote in the caption: "Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding."

Patrick Mahomes was quick to follow suit with a similar image shared to his Instagram handle:

The couple, as mentioned, has been together since their Mahomes' high school days at Texan Tech. Brittany Matthews has been a constant fixture beside the Chiefs quarterback, who is enjoying a stellar 2020. Patrick Mahomes got engaged to Matthews on the same day he received his Super Bowl LIV ring, just days before the 2020 season started.

The 25-year-old kicked off 2020 by leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years. He followed it up with a fine outing at Super Bowl LIV, leading the Chiefs in their 31-20 win over San Francisco 49ers. Mahomes picked up the Super Bowl MVP accolade for his performance against the 49ers.

Earlier this year, the quarterback earned the richest contract in American team sports history after he signed a 10-year extension worth over $500 million with Kansas City Chiefs. In July, Mahomes became the part-owner of Major League Baseball franchise Kansas City Royals. The Royals are valued at over $1 billion by Forbes.

NFL 2020 season: Mahomes leading early NFL MVP race

The Chiefs have started the new season the same way they left the last one. Andy Reid's side are heavy favourites to defend their Super Bowl crown this season and the Chiefs are 3-0 up after Monday night's 34-20 win over Baltimore Ravens. Patrick Mahomes had a stellar outing against the Ravens as he outshined reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson on the field. He threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns on Monday.

The 25-year-old, so far, has nine touchdown passes and zero interceptions this season. Kansas City Chiefs will be hoping to 4-0 up the league when they host New England Patriots next on Sunday.

(Image Credits: Brittany Matthews Instagram)