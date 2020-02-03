Patrick Mahomes' $1.9 Million Mansion Has A Dedicated Room For His 180 Sneakers

The words "What a story" was the common consensus among NFL fans at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes came from behind to overcome a double-digit deficit for the umpteenth time in a 31-20 victory at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Super Bowl LIV glory belonged to Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs on the night. As a result of the Super Bowl win, each of the Chiefs players will take home a six-figure paycheck and there is some indication where Patrick Mahomes will spend his Super Bowl LIV winnings.

Also Read | Chiefs Cement 'Comeback Kings' Tag With Epic 4th Quarter Blitz And 21 Unanswered Points

Patrick Mahomes mansion has a dedicated room for his 180 pairs of sneakers

Most sports stars have a guilty pleasure of some form or the other. For Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes, that obsession is sneakers. Patrick Mahomes reportedly has 180 pairs of sneakers. What's more, the Chiefs star also has a dedicated room for those sneakers in his $1.9 million, 3,759-square-foot mansion in Kansas City. The Patrick Mahomes sneaker collection reportedly includes several pairs from Adidas, his primary sponsor since 2017. It also includes a Game of Thrones-inspired pair called the “Night’s Watch Ultraboost”.

Also Read | Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Sticks To His Roots In $25 Ford Model A Bought By His Father

Chiefs vs 49ers highlights: Patrick Mahomes overcomes sluggish start to lead Chiefs to win in final stretch

A first Super Bowl win for Chiefs coach Andy Reid and a first Super Bowl win for the Chiefs in 50 years meant that Super Bowl LIV will forever be a memorable night for Chiefs fans. The Chiefs offence, led by Patrick Mahomes inflicted some major damage to the San Francisco 49ers late on as they registered 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. While the Chiefs vs 49ers highlights will no doubt be dominated by Patrick Mahomes and his exploits, praise has to be reserved for the Chiefs' mentality. In all three postseason games, the Chiefs have come from behind to mount a late resurgence for the win. The Patrick Mahomes mansion, therefore, is likely to see another addition to Patrick Mahomes' sneakers collection.

Also Read | Chiefs' Road To Super Bowl 2020: Patrick Mahomes Pulls The Strings En Route Miami

Also Read | 49ers Road To Super Bowl 2020: Jimmy Garoppolo's Quest For 'real' Super Bowl Ring