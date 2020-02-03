Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Sticks To His Roots In $25 Ford Model A Bought By His Father

Prior to the kickoff at Super Bowl LIV, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was just the man who was the 24th head coach in the history of the NFL to appear in multiple Super Bowls. His earlier Super Bowl outing saw his Philadelphia Eagles side succumb to Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots. This time, however, the Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, wrote a whole new story for arguably the greatest NFL coach then-without a Super Bowl win. However, despite the massive comeback win against the San Francisco 49ers, Andy Reid has stuck to his humble roots.

Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs coach Andy Reid still drives a 92-year old Ford bought by his father in the 1940s

This was the first Super Bowl win for Andy Reid and the first Super Bowl win for the Kansas City Chiefs in 50 years. The fact that they ended their 50-year drought in such stunning fashion will be etched into the minds of the Chiefs Kingdom for years to come. While each of the Chiefs players will take home a six-figure paycheck, the pot will also be sweetened for Andy Reid. Reports suggest that despite the paycheck on offer, Andy Reid, with his humble beginnings, still drives the 92-year-old car his father bought for a paltry $25 back in the 1940s.

THE LOMBARDI IS OURS ONCE AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/WJe7nJTdnX — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020

Andy Reid reportedly takes home an annual salary of $7.5 million, making him the fifth-highest paid coach in the NFL, but the Super Bowl LIV-winning coach drives a 1928 Ford Model A. In a video posted on the official website of the Kansas City Chiefs, Andy Reid talked about how his father, a World War II Navy veteran, bought the used Model A “after the war”. The Chiefs coach then put in the money from his trip to the Super Bowl as assistant coach of the Packers back in 1996 to ship the Ford Model A to Wisconsin. “It’s better than Dad ever had it,” Reid said of the vintage vehicle in an interview in Kansas.

