Richest NFL Contract: Patrick Mahomes' $503m Extension Dwarfs Russell Wilson's $140m Deal

Earlier this year, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made history by becoming the first player to win the NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP before the age of 25. Now, the quarterback has once again made history by becoming the first player to sign a contract worth more than half-a-billion dollars, making it superior than the biggest NFL contracts in the past.

On Monday, the Chiefs announced the quarterback has signed a 10-year contract extension to his existing two-year deal, worth a reported $503 million. The 24-year-old's contract extension reportedly includes $478 million in guaranteed mechanisms and another $25 million in incentives.

Patrick Mahomes contract details: Biggest NFL contracts new record-holder

Patrick Mahomes had two years and $27.6 million left on his existing deal -- $2.8M this year, $24.8M in 2021.



His 10-year extension is worth over $400M, though it's still uncertain how much over.



So the lowest his 12 year-deal could be worth is $427.6 million. But will be more. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

Biggest NFL contracvts: Here are the players with the richest NFL contract values -

5. Richest NFL contract - Andrew Luck

Retired NFL quarterback Andrew Luck signed an extension with Indianapolis Colts in 2016 for a reported $139 million. At the time, it was the richest NFL contract offered to a player, which equated to an Annual Average Value (AAV) of $23 million. Luck's six-year extension was supposed to run through the 2021 season. However, he was forced to retire at the prime age of 29 after struggling with a persistent shoulder injury.

4. Richest NFL contract - Russell Wilson

Coming off an MVP calibre 2019 season, agreed to a record-setting four-year, $140 million contract extension with Seattle Seahawks in April 2019. One of NFL's leading quarterbacks, Wilson's extension made him the highest-paid player in the NFL for a single season. The quarterback's $35 million annual salary will be surpassed by Patrick Mahomes. Wilson is contracted to the Seahawks through the 2024 season.

3. Richest NFL contract - Khalil Mack

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack makes the quarterback dominant list with his 6-year, $141 million contract signed in 2018. His AAV comes around $23.5 million. The five-time Pro Bowler, widely considered as one of the most dominant NFL players, left the Raiders for the Bears to become the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

2. Richest NFL contract - Matt Ryan, the previous topper of the biggest NFL contracts list

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan held the title for the richest NFL contract from 2018. He signed a five-year extension with the Falcons worth a reported $150 million, with an AAV of $30 million. Contracted through the 2023 season, Ryan became the first NFL player to average at least $30 million per year.

1. Richest NFL contract - Patrick Mahomes tops biggest NFL contracts list

The Patrick Mahomes 10 year deal easily dwarfs the others mentioned above. While on AAV, Patrick Mahomes' average $45 million or more deal might not be that far ahead, his $503 million contract extension makes it the richest NFL contract by a mile. The contract extension is also the richest contract signed by any player in North American sports history, surpassing MLB star Mike Trout's 12-year, $426 million extension with Los Angeles Angels.

(Image Credits: NFL Official Website, AP)