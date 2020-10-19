Aaron Rodgers Apparently Spit At Ndamukong Suh During Packers-Buccaneers Week 6 Game

On Sunday night, the Green Bay Packers lost 38-10 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Packers were leading the first quarter 10-0, the Buccaneers stepped up their defence, scoring 28-0 and 10-0 in Q2 and Q3 respectively. While the Packers ultimately ended up on the losing side, quarterback Aaron Rodgers went viral for two reasons after the game – his Hingle McCringleberry TD celebration during Q1 and a clip of him apparently spitting at Ndamukong Suh.

Did Aaron Rodgers spit at Ndamukong Suh?

Looks like Aaron Rodgers spit at Suh's direction as Suh was walking away after the sack that ended the half.pic.twitter.com/bIXQ3Qpjgg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 18, 2020

After Ndamukong Suh sacked Rodgers with 12 seconds left, the 36-year-old quarterback was seen jawing at the Bucs defensive tackle. According to some camera angles, fans believe Rodgers could have spat in Suh's direction. Their bitter history is known to the world, going back to Suh's time with the Detroit Lions. This includes the infamous 2014 stomping incident, where Suh stepped of Rodgers' ankle during a game at Lambeau Field. Suh drew suspicion for foul play and was later slapped with a $70,000 fine.

Troy Aikman can’t even admit this was a late hit by Suh on Rodgers



Get him off the air#Packers pic.twitter.com/e7UfiVs591 — Tony Clements (@TonyClementsTC) October 18, 2020

While fans on social media agreed that the QB can be a little moody, many defended him, saying that he couldn't have attempted something so crass. After the game, Rodgers also accepted that the tension was visible on the field. “That goes back a long time, and I’m sure the cameras caught some stuff,” Rodgers said according to Pro Football Talk.

Fans react to Aaron Rodgers spitting at Ndamukong Suh

Am i trippin or did Rodgers spit on suh?! 😂 — BoreyBantos (@CoreyCorey916) October 18, 2020

Rodgers spit on suh?👀 — B to the raden (@B_Martian) October 18, 2020

Ndamukong Suh stomp

Aaron Rodgers TD celebration channelling Hingle McCringleberry

Hingle McCringleberry would be proud 😂 pic.twitter.com/oxrjHD5gXU — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 18, 2020

While Rodgers was apparently convinced of his TD, the officials ruled "no touchdown". However, Rodgers managed to score seven with a touchdown run sometime later. Tom Brady and the Bucs, though, continued to dominate, limiting the Packers and their offence.

Brady threw for 166 yards along with two touchdown passes. Rodgers did not complete his TD pass and scored two interceptions and 160 passing yards. The Packers are scheduled to play the Houston Texans next Sunday (Monday IST). On the other hand, Brady and Buccaneers will play the Las Vegas Raiders.

