Patrick Mahomes Vows To Use NFL Platform To Speak Out On Systematic Racism

Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes joined the Black Lives Matter movement this week and said it's about time players in the NFL use their platform to speak up on issues of social injustice. Patrick Mahomes recently teamed up with a host of NFL players to send a strong message to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell demanding the league should take action against racism after the death of George Floyd. Floyd, an unarmed African-American, was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin. While Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, protests and riots have been a common sight in the country since Floyd's killing on May 25.

Patrick Mahomes plans to use NFL platform to reach out and speak up on social issues

Amid the ongoing protests against racial injustice and police brutality, the issue of racism in the NFL was brought to the limelight. Roger Goodell addressed the increasing unrest recently when he admitted, "NFL was wrong not to listen to players about racism." Patrick Mahomes felt step one of their combined efforts was successful after Goodell's statement. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback now feels it is time for the second step in the fight against racism: 'Action.'

"We think that's the first step," Patrick Mahomes told during a media interview according to Kansas City Star. "But we want to make sure it leads to action. We gotta do something about this. I’m blessed to have this platform. Why not use it?”

While there is still a section in the United States that criticises athletes for speaking out on political issues, Patrick Mahomes said "stuff" like that (racism) needs to be said. "We needed to come together as players and show that we believe black lives matter. We believe this needs to be informed. We need to be the role models to go out there and take that step," he added.

This is what Patrick Mahomes said about those who ask athletes to “stick to sports” pic.twitter.com/QlEHLBSTUD — 610SportsKC (@610SportsKC) June 10, 2020

Patrick Mahomes Black Lives Matter message with other NFL stars

Last week, the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Odell Beckham Jr, Michael Thomas, Deshaun Watson, and several other NFL stars came together and participated in a coordinated video where they condemned the unjust killing of George Floyd and other recent events of police brutality in the country. Each player asked a question to the league before everyone echoed the same question to the league, "What if I was George Floyd?"

Patrick Mahomes Black Lives Matter statement after the death of George Floyd

