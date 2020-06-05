Michael Thomas, OBJ And Others Join Hands To Send Strong Message About Racism In NFL

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr and several other notable NFL players came together to voice their solidarity against racial injustice and the "systematic oppression" of the African-American communities in the United States. NFL players participated in a coordinated video - posted on their social media handles - where they condemned the unjust killing of George Floyd and other recent events of police brutality in the country.

NFL racism: Michael Thomas and other NFL players combine to send a strong message

The NFL players who took part in the video were - Michael Thomas, Odell Beckham Jr, Davante Adams, Jamal Adams, Saquon Barkley, Anthony Barr, Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson, Sterling Shepard, Michael Thomas, Deshaun Watson, Chase Young, Ezekiel Elliott, Stephon Gilmore, DeAndre Hopkins, Eric Kendricks, Jarvis Landry, Marshon Lattimore and Patrick Mahomes.

“A message on behalf of the nfl” pic.twitter.com/iilDpnZfyV — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 5, 2020

The message from the NFL players was on behalf of the league. "It's been 10 days since George Floyd was brutally murdered," Michael Thomas says at the beginning. Then each player continued asking a question to the NFL before they together asked,

"What if I was George Floyd?"

The NFL players then proceeded to name some of the victims of racial injustice in recent years - George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Eric Garner, Laquan McDonald, Tamir Rice, Trayvon Martin, Walter Scott, Samuel DuBose, Michael Brown Jr, Frank Smart, Phillip White, and Jordan Baker.

"We will not be silenced. We assert our right to peacefully protest," the NFL players continued. "It shouldn't take this long to admit. So, on behalf of the National Football League, this is what we, the players, would like to hear you state. 'We, the National Football League, condemn racism and systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter.'"

The NFL recently drew a lot of criticism after Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio said, "NFL is free from racism". Subsequently, Saints quarterback Drew Brees was slammed on social media by athletes and fans after he claimed he would never agree to kneel during the national anthem. In the wake of the ongoing protests against the killing of George Floyd, Fangio and Brees faced severe backlash and were forced to apologise after their misguided statements.

Michael Thomas on Drew Brees

Brees' Saints teammate Michael Thomas was one of the first to criticise the quarterback on social media. Thomas first said Brees does not know much about the protests in the NFL. The wide receiver then claimed the minority community does not care if Brees does not 'agree' with protests during the national anthem.

He don’t know no better. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 3, 2020

We don’t care if you don’t agree and whoever else how about that. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 3, 2020

After the veteran quarterback issued his official apology, Thomas was quick to accept the same stating, "That's what he was taught to do as a Christian."

One of my brothers made a public statement yesterday that I disagreed with. He apologized & I accept it because that’s what we are taught to do as Christians. Now back to the movement! #GeorgeFloyd — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 4, 2020

