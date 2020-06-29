Patriots Fined $1.1m For Filming Bengals, Lose 2021 Draft Pick For Spygate 2.0

'The Patriots fined for filming Bengals' news was all over the internet after the NFL reportedly outlined the Patriots punishment for the Spygate 2.0 (Patriots cheating) scandal. The franchise has reportedly been fined $1.1 million by the NFL for the Patriots cheating scandal from December last year. The Patriots admitted that a member of the crew that was filming for the documentary, Do Your Job, accidentally filmed the Cincinnati Bengals from the sidelines during their Week 14 game against Cleveland Browns. Along with the fine, the Patriots will have to forfeit a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Developing news story: The NFL has handed down the following penalties to the Patriots for their television crew filming the field and Cincinnati sideline during a December game between the Bengals and Browns, per sources: pic.twitter.com/Co8kvuofR6 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 29, 2020

Patriots cheating? Patriots Spygate timeline

The scandal occurred in December 2019 during the Week 14 game between the Bengals and the Browns. A member of the crew shot footage of the Bengals' sideline during the game while filming for the documentary. The incident was brought to the attention of the NFL when Bengals head coach Zac Taylor addressed the scandal during an interview. The Patriots admitted to violating NFL guidelines by filming a rival, who the team was scheduled to face in Week 15. The Patriots went on to a register a 34-13 victory over the Bengals.

The Patriots subsequently released a statement to clarify the situation and explain that the videotaping was done by accident. They reiterated that the franchise had no intentions of spying on an opponent. New England also issued an official apology to the Bengals and the NFL.

Statement from the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/rhXdwVvnr8 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 10, 2019

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick later addressed the incident during an interview. "I have no involvement in this and no knowledge of it. I really don't have any idea what exactly is going on," Belichick said during a press conference. "I can tell you that we've never, as a coaching staff, and I've personally never used any video footage at all of anything that those production people have done."

Patriots cheating: Patriots punishment

After recent developments, the Patriots TV crew will not be allowed to shoot games in the 2020 season. Dave Mondillo, the supervising producer of the Patriots' in-house production team, will be banned from the NFL until further notice. Mondillo was earlier suspended by the Patriots after the incident was brought to light.

In 2007, Patriots were fined $250,000 and head coach Bill Belichick was fined $500,000 - the largest fine imposed on a coach in NFL history - when they were found guilty of illegally filming the New York Jets' sideline. The organisation was also fined $1 million and lost a 2016 first-round draft pick for 'Deflategate'. Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was also handed a four-game suspension for the latter.

(Image Credits: AP)