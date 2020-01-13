Patriots Star Julian Edelman Arrested For Vandalism After Jumping On Car, Police Confirm

New Englands Patriots and Tom Brady would feel gutted for not making the playoffs this season. The Patriots will be making preparations to step up their game in order to make the playoffs next season.

However, New Englands Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman got himself in some trouble after his antics in Beverly Hills on Saturday night.

Julian Edelman had a decent season with the Patriots in 2019

Julian Edelman in 2019: On the field for 87% of the offensive snaps, 100 receptions, 1,117 yards, 6 TDs. https://t.co/ogD28m3DT1 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 12, 2020

Patriots star Julian Edelman cited for vandalism in Beverly Hills

Here’s a video from Paul Pierce’s Instagram of him and Julian Edelman hanging out yesterday afternoon, a few hours before Edelman’s vandalism arrest per @TMZ_Sports #WCVB pic.twitter.com/SNUjmjTGAK — Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) January 12, 2020

Patriots veteran Julian Edelman was arrested for allegedly jumping on a vehicle and causing damage, according to a Beverly Hills police spokeswoman. The 33-year old was arrested in Southern California on suspicion of misdemeanour vandalism after jumping on the hood of someone’s car, authorities said on Sunday.

Julian Edelman was cited for vandalism and released on a citation, Beverly Hills Police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese said in a statement. Patriots' Julian Edelman, who was named MVP in last year's Super Bowl LIII, is expected to appear in court on April 13.

Julian Edelman eager to make the playoffs with the Patriots in 2020

Pats Nation, thank you for your unparalleled support this year. We didn’t accomplish our goal this time, but we will come back focused and hungry. On to 2020. 🐿 pic.twitter.com/mhUy8WAQbO — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 5, 2020

