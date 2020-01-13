Lakers Duo LeBron James And Anthony Davis Root For Texans And Packers For NFL Playoffs

The NFL playoff games on Sunday night (Monday IST) saw Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs win their respective encounters. Los Angeles Lakers duo Anthony Davis and LeBron James voiced their support for the Packers and Texans respectively. However, both their sides fared contrasting fortunes on the field. Patrick Mahomes led-Chiefs came from behind to register a massive 51-31 win over Houston Texas. Meanwhile, Packers managed to hold onto their lead in the final quarter to beat Seattle Seahawks.

Also Read | Anthony Davis Reportedly Declines Lakers' $146 Million Contract Extension Offer

Seahawks vs Packers: Anthony Davis celebrates in Green Bay.

Anthony Davis was present at the Lambeau Stadium to root for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. The Packers didn't disappoint as they took a 21-3 lead to the first half. However, Seahawks almost mounted an impressive comeback in the second half. Despite failing to score in the 4th quarter, Packers managed to hold on to a 28-23 win.

Also Read | Kyle Kuzma Warns Opponents That Every Lakers Player Has Something To Prove This NBA Season

Anthony Davis enjoyed as the Packers move to the next round of the NFL playoffs. The Lakers stars took to the field after the game and embraced Packers star, Aaron Rodgers. Davies also implied that the Packers could go on to win the Super Bowl by cheekily imitating to wear a 'championship belt'.

.@AntDavis23 puts on the championship belt in the 1️⃣2️⃣ jersey. pic.twitter.com/xTMI1fDnJz — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) January 12, 2020

Texans vs Chiefs: LeBron James roots for the Texans

Luckily this ain’t Madden. You already know what happens when down 21-0. So with that said so much more game to be played. Texans off to one helluva start to this one on the road — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 12, 2020

However, his Lakers teammate LeBron James didn't enjoy the same fate while rooting for the Texans. Despite going 21-0 up in the 1st quarter, Texans were thrashed by the Chiefs at the Arrowhead Stadium. LeBron James expressed his delight with Texans' start to the game on Twitter, stating the Texans played like a video game side. However, Texans lost the game which prompted another tweet from James.

Just waking back up from a nap! SHEESH that game took a quick turn the opposite way! Guess it’s true, it ain’t how you start, it’s how you finish it. See the homie @tkelce in his 💼!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 12, 2020

Also Read | Lakers Are A SOFT Team, Other NBA Teams Don't Fear LeBron James-led Side Anymore: Report

Green Bay Packers will face San Francisco 49ers, while Kansas City Chiefs will face Tennessee Titans on Sunday, January 19 (Monday, January 20 IST).

Also Read | Lakers Top Thunder 125-110 Without LeBron James, Anthony Davis

(Image Courtesy: LeBron James, Green Bay Packers official Twitter handles)