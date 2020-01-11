NFL Playoffs Divisional Round: Ravens' Blitzkrieg, Chiefs' Balance Likely To Dominate

The Wild Card round of the National Football League (NFL) Playoffs threw up some interesting surprises. The Patriots crashed out against the Titans, which meant that for the first time since January 2011, there would be an NFC Championship game without the Patriots in tow. After an impressive regular season, NFC South champions New Orleans Saints also came crashing down in the Wild Card round. As the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs gets underway, here are our predictions for the upcoming games this weekend.

NFL Playoffs Predictions: Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers

The Minnesota Vikings halted the Saints' march in the Wild Card round last week. Linval Joseph is the only player with a Super Bowl ring on Minnesota’s defence. However, in the 10 years he has been in the NFL, Joseph only had four chances in the NFL Playoffs. With the Vikings facing a well-rested San Francisco 49ers side, head coach Mike Zimmer may have to come up with another out-of-the-box play if the Vikings are to stand a chance against a defensive line constituting the likes of Dee Ford, Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead.

NFL Playoffs Predictions: Tennessee Titans vs Baltimore Ravens

After a long break, NFL fans will finally see the Baltimore Ravens return to action this weekend at the M&T Bank Stadium. The Baltimore Ravens have the best rushing attack in the NFL. Evidence of this is the fact that the Ravens produced almost 1,000 yards more than the NFL’s second-best attack. However, the Baltimore Ravens’ secret to success has been a blitzkrieg of sorts. According to a sports website, the Ravens have outscored opponents 128-31 in the first quarter this year. If the Titans can somehow keep the likes of Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram at bay, they will be in prime position to repeat their earlier heroics at the Gillette Stadium. However, with the Ravens enjoying the best record across the NFL, it is difficult to see the Titans registering a win this weekend.

NFL Playoffs Predictions: Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has blown more hot than cold this season. However, if the Texans are to stand a chance at the Arrowhead Stadium this weekend, Deshaun Watson will have to iron out his inconsistency altogether. The Kansas City Chiefs are more than capable of blowing the Texans away with 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes leading the offence. The Chiefs also look the more balanced side of the two, which could work in the Chiefs’ favour against the inconsistent Houston Texans.

NFL Playoffs Predictions: Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers

The Seattle Seahawks trampled all over the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild card round, led by the exploits of Russell Wilson and Marshawn Lynch. Marshawn Lynch, in particular, has bolstered the Seahawks’ ranks in ‘Beast Mode’ since making his NFL comeback. However, the Seahawks’ running backs were anything but impressive against the Eagles.

The Packers, on the other hand, will be led by two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field this weekend. His namesake Aaron Jones led the Packers to victory during the games against the Cowboys and Panthers in the regular season. With 32 carries, 200 rushing yards and 7 rushing touchdowns, Aaron Jones will not be someone to back down against a quality middle linebacker, even if it is Bobby Wagner standing in the way. While the Seahawks vs Packers contest could be a close affair, the Packers are likely to emerge victorious, considering Russell Wilson’s Lambeau Field woes.

