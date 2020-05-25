Peyton Manning Claims That If It Was Not For His Mother, Tom Brady Would Have Had 11 Rings

The highly-anticipated charity golf showdown between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson finally concluded on Sunday, May 24. Tiger Woods, who teamed up with former quarterback Peyton Manning, beat the team of Phil Mickelson and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, at The Medalist Golf Club.in Hobe Sound, Florida. The charity match reportedly raised over $20 million which will benefit coronavirus relief efforts.

Drama until the very end. @TigerWoods and Peyton Manning hold off a back-nine surge from @PhilMickelson and @TomBrady to win #CapitalOnesTheMatch. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kso4n2c2aQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 25, 2020

Peyton Manning roasts Tom Brady during the build-up for golf showdown

With the match now officially over, as it appears, Broncos legend Peyton Manning got the last laugh, be it in the match or the pre-match trash-talk with Tom Brady. The NFL stars took swipes at each other repeatedly throughout the build-up for the charity clash. From subtle jibes at their NFL careers to boasting golf prowess over each other, the build-up was filled with witty comments from both players.

Despite Tom Brady enjoying a more successful career as compared to Peyton Manning - as stats and accolades suggest - it was Manning who usually had the upper hand when it came to roasting his former NFL rival. Peyton Manning brought up his final NFL meeting with Tom Brady during one of the video conference sessions where he highlighted Broncos' win over the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game in 2016. While Brady holds a better head-to-head record (11-6), Manning and the Broncos denied Brady another Super Bowl appearance; Peyton Manning won the Super Bowl that year before hanging up his boots.

Nevertheless, Tom Brady has still enjoyed an illustrious NFL career, winning the Super Bowl a record six times with a record 9 appearances in the big match. Peyton Manning lauded Brady's NFL accomplishments but added the former Patriots star would have had 11 Super Bowl rings if not for Manning's mother. The subtle jibe is referenced to him and his brother Eli Manning - who beat Brady and the Patriots twice in the Super Bowl. Having played his entire career with the New York Giants, Eli Manning announced his retirement earlier this year.

Coming back to Sunday's charity gold match, the trash-talk continued between the NFL duo during and before the match. One such incident saw Peyton Manning suggesting Tom Brady should have brought his brother Eli Manning or Nick Foles as his caddie; both quarterbacks hold Super Bowl wins over Brady. Manning even said Brady might even have considered his former Patriots head Bill Belichick. The shot fired by Manning referenced the rocky relationship between Brady and Belichick, which reports suggested led to the quarterback's exit from the Patriots.

Reporter: Who do you bring as your caddie?



Peyton Manning: "Do you bring Eli? You could do that. Do you bring Nick Foles? Maybe."



Tom Brady: "That's a cheap shot."



Manning: "I'm thinking maybe Belichick."pic.twitter.com/3yyrlyeSQ1 — Sporting News (@sportingnews) May 24, 2020

While reliving the famous NFL rivalry was fun for fans of the sport, the charity golf match was also a great match from a sporting standpoint. Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning won the match at the rain-filled golf course after they denied a late comeback from Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. Woods and Manning won by one shot.

