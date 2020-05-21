Peyton Manning, Tom Brady Trade Final Blows Before Charity Golf Showdown On Sunday

Two-time Super Bowl winner Peyton Manning is all set to renew his rivalry with former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday. Manning will team up with Tiger Woods and take on the team of Brady and Phil Mickelson in a charity golf match on Sunday, May 24. The build-up for the epic charity has already seen Manning and Brady trash-talking each other and using their NFL accomplishments to good effect.

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning golf match: NFL duo trash-talk each other

In what could most likely prove to be the final trash--talk ahead of the match, Peyton Manning once again took a subtle jibe at Tom Brady. Speaking to the Bleacher Report, the Denver Broncos legend claimed the Buccaneers quarterback is still upset about the last time they faced each other in 2016. The AFC Championship Game for the 2015 NFL season saw Peyton Manning and the Broncos beat Brady and the Patriots 20-18.

It was the 17th and the final meeting between the two quarterbacks. Patriots entered the competition as the defending champions and were the favourites to advance to the Super Bowl. However, the Broncos came out on top and went on to win the Super Bowl in 2016.

Brady had a poor game as he registered just one touchdown and went for two interactions. Meanwhile, Manning completed 17 of 32 passes and registered two touchdowns.

To get into Peyton’s head, I told @TomBrady to use his Super Bowl rings as ball markers 😂 #TheMatch pic.twitter.com/EKVueahyTm — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) May 20, 2020

Although Manning's final playoff run saw his side topple the Patriots, Tom Brady still hold a head-to-head advantage over Peyton Manning (11-6). Brady also has more Super Bowl wins (6-2). Peyton Manning beats Brady in NFL MVP awards (5-3) and All-Pro selections (7-3).

It is important to be noted that Peyton Manning was not the only one firing shots just days ahead of the golf showdown. Tom Brady had some jibes of his own as he jokingly said he might wear three of his Super Bowl rings during the golf match just to make a statement.

Alongside golf pros Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, the NFL duo will face each other in Brady's new home in Florida. The match will take place at The Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound. The two-on-two match will begin at 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, May 24 (12:30 AM IST, Monday, May 25). Dubbed as "The Match: Champions for Charity", the clash will serve as the official rematch of the 2018 clash between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, which the latter had won.

