PM Modi To Address The Opening Ceremony Of 'Khelo India Games' Via Video Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Opening Ceremony of the Khelo India University Games on Saturday. The Prime Minister will declare the first-ever Khelo India University Games open via video conference. The inter-university games will be held from 22 February to 1 March 2020 at Bhubaneswar and is expected to witness 3500 athletes from over 150 universities across the country taking part in it.

Rijiju hails Khelo Games as a 'revolutionary step'

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday had called the inter-university games festival a revolutionary step in the country.

"The event is funded by the Sports Ministry in association with the state government. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and National Sports Federations (NSF) are also supporting the event. This is a revolutionary step by the government as we started the University Games in India for the first-time," Rijiju had told ANI.

"Earlier, the inter-university games did not get government support. It was all self-funded tournaments by the universities in different sports like athletics, football, volleyball, and table tennis to name a few. From this year onwards, all universities around the country will get recognised under Associations of Indian Universities and will take part in Khelo India University Games," Rijiju had said.

'Khelo India Games inspiring children to take up sports'

Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist shooter Rahi Sarnobat also believes many children are inspired to take up sports in the country due to the Khelo India Games."I am really glad that some colleges and universities are encouraging their students to take part in sports and focus on things other than academics. I really appreciate the Khelo India Universities Games. Many children are now inspired to take up sports and participate in tournaments like the Khelo India Games. The Indian government has provided a great platform for all upcoming athletes in India," said the shooter, who will be participating at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 25-metre pistol event.

Khelo India University Games festival

The Khelo India University Games will be held at KIIT University, Bhubaneshwar, Odisha from February 22, 2020, to March 1, 2020. In this event, 17 games will be held for the individual as well as a team event. The games include archery, athletics, boxing, fencing, judo, swimming, weightlifting, wrestling, badminton, basketball, football, hockey, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, rugby, and kabaddi. Approximately 4,000 athletes from around 80-100 universities, apart from technical and supporting staff will take part in this event.

