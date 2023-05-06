PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Neeraj Chopra For Retaining Doha Diamond League Title

Indian Javelin thrower and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra yet again has made the country proud by retaining his title at the Wanda Diamond League in Doha. Neeraj achieved a throw of distance 88.67M and claimed the first spot in his first attempt. The 25-year Javelin thrower is receiving a lot of applause from many big personalities which include the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi himself.

Praising Neeraj Chopra's effort and congratulating him for winning the Doha Diamond League title, PM Narendra Modi wrote in a Tweet, "First event of the year and first position! With the World lead throw of 88.67m, Neeraj Chopra, shines at the Doha Diamond League. Congratulations to him! Best wishes for the endeavours ahead."

With the World lead throw of 88.67m, @Neeraj_chopra1 shines at the Doha Diamond League. Congratulations to him! Best wishes for the endeavours ahead. pic.twitter.com/UmpXOBW7EX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2023

Neeraj Chopra before gained the first spot at the Switzerland Diamond League in September 2022 and clocked a distance of 88.44m. Chopra has retained the title by winning gold at the Doha Diamond League and also would like to continue his performance further in the upcoming event and also would like to make the country proud.

'it's a really good start for me': Neeraj Chopra

"It was a very tough win, but I'm happy, it's a really good start for me. I hope to come first in the next competitions and be consistent during this season", Neeraj Chopra said to the media after the event.

"For this season I am planning to stay fit and do as much as I can. Sometimes it is really difficult because we have a big country, and people expect from me, and now my country is taking over the world. More athletes join me." Diamond League and other competitions. I am lucky that people have believed in me, I feel really good", Neeraj Chopra said on his fitness.

Neeraj Chopra before made the country proud when he won the first-ever gold medal in the history of track and field at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and clinched a distance of 87.58m.