Qatar GP: David Beckham Visits Red Bull F1 Team, Verstappen Faces Heat From Rival Hamilton

The heat is on over Max Verstappen after his fiercest rival Lewis Hamilton reduced the points deficit following the victory at Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday. Following the win at Qatar Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton is now on 343.5 points, while the Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen is currently on 351.5 points, with just two races remaining in the F1 2021 season.

The Qatar Grand Prix also witnessed visits from football stars like John Terry, Andre Pirlo and David Beckham. Ex- England, Real Madrid and Manchester United midfielder was in the country signed a £10million-plus deal to be the Gulf State’s ambassador.

David Beckham visits Red Bull team garage

David Beckham star attraction of the Qatar Grand Prix and was pictured hugging Qatari businessman Nasser Al-Khelaifi – owner of the Paris Saint-Germain football club (PSG) while being guided around the site by officials. During the time at the event, Beckham was spotted visiting the garage of various F1 teams which also included Red Bull garage. The image certainly spices things up in the Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton rivalry with the footballer being a close friend to the current F1 champion (Hamilton).

Squad goals ⚽️ Great to have Becks in the garage ahead of lights out 😎 #QatarGP pic.twitter.com/vJIRx3t5sO — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) November 21, 2021

The 46-year-old Beckham was pictured alongside drivers' championship leader Max Verstappen's car shortly before the start of the Qatar Grand Prix. He was also seen chatting to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, who is married to Becks' wife Victoria's old Spice Girls bandmate Geri Halliwell. Apart from visiting the Red Bull garage, David Beckham made sure he met Lewis Hamilton ahead of the race. Following Lewis Hamilton's win at Qatar Grand Prix, David Beckham posted a photo of both of them on his Instagram handle with a congratulatory message

Lewis Hamilton on winning Qatar Grand Prix

When it looked like all is lost for Lewis Hamilton, the Mercedes F1 driver has started to show his true form just when the season inches closer to the finishing line. With the gap reduced to just 8 points, Verstappen will now feel the heat with two races remaining. Following the win at Qatar Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton said. Hamilton said, “The last two weeks have been fantastic, just amazing. There's no time for celebration. I don't really have too much emotion. But it's been amazing to be able to get so many points in these past two races.”

The victory at the Losail International Circuit as Hamilton won his 102nd career race and also his seventh of the season. Verstappen finished second for Red Bull, around 25 seconds behind Hamilton. He further said “It was pretty lonely at the front,” said Hamilton, who is enjoying the challenge from Verstappen. “I love it. I love the close battle and the pressure and the demands it puts on you and the whole team. I've thoroughly enjoyed it.”