R Madhavan Beaming With Pride As Son Vedaant Wins 5 Gold Medals For India, 'Very Grateful'

Vedaant has a remarkable track record of dominating competitions and has been on a winning streak, securing numerous medals in prestigious tournaments.

Vishal Tiwari
Vedaant Madhavan

Image: Twitter/Media_SAI 


R Madhavan, the actor, expressed his immense pride and happiness after his son Vedaant Madhavan won five gold medals in swimming at the Malaysian Invitational Age Group Championships 2023. Madhavan shared pictures of his son on Twitter along with a heartfelt message.

"With God's grace and all your wishes Vedaant gets 5 golds for India ( 50, 100,200,400 & 1500m) with 2 PB’s at the Malaysian invitational age group championships, 2023 held this weekend in Kuala Lumpur. Elated and very grateful. Thank you," wrote Madhavan on his Twitter and Instagram account.

Vedaant has a remarkable track record of dominating competitions and has been on a winning streak, securing numerous medals in prestigious tournaments in India and abroad. He represented Team Maharashtra in the Khelo India 2023 competition in February of this year and won three gold medals in the 100m, 200m, and 150m events, as well as two silver medals in the 400m and 800m events.

In July of last year, Vedaant won the 1500-meter freestyle swimming race at the 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships, breaking the country's junior swimming record in the process.

Here's how netizens reacted

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages poured in for Vedaant with people flooding R Madhavan's post. Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is among thousands of people who wished Vedaant for winning five gold medals.  

Image: Twitter/Media_SAI 

