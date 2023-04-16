R Madhavan Beaming With Pride As Son Vedaant Wins 5 Gold Medals For India, 'Very Grateful'

R Madhavan, the actor, expressed his immense pride and happiness after his son Vedaant Madhavan won five gold medals in swimming at the Malaysian Invitational Age Group Championships 2023. Madhavan shared pictures of his son on Twitter along with a heartfelt message.

"With God's grace and all your wishes Vedaant gets 5 golds for India ( 50, 100,200,400 & 1500m) with 2 PB’s at the Malaysian invitational age group championships, 2023 held this weekend in Kuala Lumpur. Elated and very grateful. Thank you," wrote Madhavan on his Twitter and Instagram account.

With Gods grace and all your wishes Vedaant gets 5 golds for India ( 50, 100,200,400 & 1500m) with 2 PB’s at the Malaysian invitational age group championships,2023 held this weekend in Kuala Lumpur. Elated and very grateful. 🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️❤️❤️Thank you @swimmingfedera1 @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/vaDMmiTFnh — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 16, 2023

Vedaant has a remarkable track record of dominating competitions and has been on a winning streak, securing numerous medals in prestigious tournaments in India and abroad. He represented Team Maharashtra in the Khelo India 2023 competition in February of this year and won three gold medals in the 100m, 200m, and 150m events, as well as two silver medals in the 400m and 800m events.

In July of last year, Vedaant won the 1500-meter freestyle swimming race at the 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships, breaking the country's junior swimming record in the process.

Here's how netizens reacted

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages poured in for Vedaant with people flooding R Madhavan's post. Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is among thousands of people who wished Vedaant for winning five gold medals.

How amazing. Congratulations Vedaant — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) April 16, 2023

Super super proud of him. You guys have given him the wings to fly and has he lapped it with both hands or what. Excellent, Brilliant , Exemplary performance. — Jitendra Agarwal (@jitendra9577) April 16, 2023

Heartiest congratulations to you and best wishes to the riding young son of Bharat, your son🙏🇮🇳🪔🎉🎁 — Aparna jha (@japarna11) April 16, 2023

I am praying to God that one day vedanta will win Olympic Gold for our country and make you and all of us proud 😊 He's truly a hard working boy and @ActorMadhavan sir your efforts are commendable to make him a world class sportspersons. — UDDIPTA NATH (@CatalystNath) April 16, 2023

