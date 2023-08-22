After a sublime show against Fabiano Caruana in the FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 semi-final, India's R Praggnanandhaa is within touching distance of lifting the Chess World Cup. Magnus Carlsen remains the final frontier, and it gives perspective to the old saying. i.e., to be the beast, you have to beat the beast. However, this isn't the first time that the two would collide. Pragg is not only privy to the challenge that is up in front of him but has, in the past, got the better of the 5-time World Champion, a number of times.

3 things you need to know

India's R Praggnanandhaa reached the final of the FIDE Chess World Cup 2023

In the semi-final, the Indian Grand Master defeated World No.3 USA's Fabiano Caruana

In the tournament's final, Pragg will be up against 5-time World Champion Magnus Carlsen

R Praggnanandhaa on the brink of winning the Chess World Cup

On Monday, India's R Praggnanandhaa achieved a feat that no other Indian except Vishwanathan Anand has attained so far. The Grand Master became the second-ever Indian to secure a finalist spot at the FIDE Chess World Cup and thereby also created history by becoming the youngest finalist of the eminent tournament. He could register further glory, but a towering entity is standing in front of him.

The FIDE Chess World Cup is the only feather that has been missing from the golden cap of Magnus Carlsen, and he is not leaving any stone unturned. Thus, the daunting challenge is defined for Praggnanandhaa, and the pressing question is, will he be able to beat the Norwegian Chess master, in the final of a marquee tournament? The odds might be stacked against Pragg, but if he does get the win, then it should be noted that beating the World Number 1 isn't something new to him.

Congratulations @rpragchess on your wonderful run to the final👏👏.



What a journey and you are an inspiration to many.

Well done to your entire support system too 👍🏻👍🏻 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 22, 2023

R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen: Head-to-Head

Magnus Carlsen and R Praggnandhaa have squared off 19 times across different tournaments. In classical chess, the two have played once, and the contest ended in a draw. Whereas in the Rapid/exhibition games, Carlsen leads 7-5 over Pragg. The rest of the rapids played between them (6) have concluded in a stalemate. So, Carlsen does have an edge in the head-to-head department, but only just. Thus, it is almost 50-50 on the board, and come the World Cup final, Praggnandhaa will have the opportunity to deliver perhaps the most resounding loss to Magnus.