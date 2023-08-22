After reaching the semi-finals of the FIDE Chess World Cup, India's R Praggnanandhaa went on to achieve further history by becoming youngest ever to breach the threshold of the final of the tournament. On Monday, 18-year-old Pragg defeated world No.3 Fabiano Caruana in the last four to book a slot in the event's concluder against 5-time world champion Magnus Carlsen. Praggnanandhaa has become the first Indian after Vishwanathan Anand to enter the final of the Chess World Cup.

3 things you need to know

India's R Praggnanandhaa secures a spot in FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 final

In the semi-final, the Indian prodigy defeated USA's Fabiano Caruana

Pragg has set up a clash against Magnus Carlsen in the final of the tournament

Also Read | 'What a performance': Viswanathan Anand hails India's new chess sensation Praggnanandhaa

Praggnanandhaa turns the tide in two years

Two years ago at FIDE Chess World Cup 2021, an even younger Praggnanandhaa made an emphatic debut and turned out to be a force to reckon with in the initial rounds. While he was eliminated in the 4th round, it became apparent that a next-generation Chess superstar has emerged. Subsequently, two years later, he reached the extent of the tournament.

The dedication, composure, and killer instincts, all in one Indian Grand Master is what India longed for, and as Pragg possesses all the attributes, the comparisons with Vishwanathan Anand have started to engulf the Chess space. In all his matches in the FIDE World Cup 2023, Pragg has exhibited patience and waited for the opponent to make an error. In the semi-final as well, the classical could present a picture other than a stalemate, but in the tie-breakers, when the time pressure was at its peak, Pragg did not let the nerves get the better of him. Moreover, prevailed every time.

Praggnanandhaa eliminated Hikaru Nakamura (world #3). Now he eliminates Fabiano Caruana (world #2).

Only one question remains... Can he eliminate Magnus Carlsen (world #1)? pic.twitter.com/XhlVMHtdux — agadmator (@agadmator) August 21, 2023

Also Read | WATCH | The moment India's Praggnanandhaa stunned world no.3 to reach Chess WC final

Praggnandhaa's road to FIDE Chess World Cup final

He advanced to the second round without having to play in the first, as the opponent could not present his availability. In the second round, he defeated Maxime Lagarde of France. In the third, Czech GM David Navara found himself out of sorts against Praggnanandhaa. Pragg's biggest challenge on papers came in the 4th round when one of the most renowned Chess players in the circuit and world No.2, Hikaru Nakamura, was in front of him.

Pragg convincingly beat Nakamura to reach round 5. In the 5th, the Tamilian got the better of Hungary's Ferenc Berkes to set up a meeting against Arjun Eregaisi in the quarterfinal. Both the compatriots were at loggerheads and in the even encounter, Praggnandhaa edged in the sudden death round.

The win over Arjun made the qualification to the candidates tournament 99.99% surety and following a victory over Caruana in the last 4, it is now a 100% certainty. The only thing that is left to be seen is whether he will enter the candidates as the World Cup winner or as a runner-up.

So, that was Praggnanandhaa's road to the final. He will face Magnus Carlsen in the final and come as an underdog, but he has already defeated world number three and two in the tournament. Is it the turn of world number one now? Is it destiny? All to look forward to.