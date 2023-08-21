Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa defeated World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana to reach the final of the FIDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan on Monday. The Indian prodigy managed to beat the American player 3.5-2.5 after tiebreaks. He will face World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen for the title clash.

Earlier, Praggnanandhaa beat compatriot Arjun Erigaisi 5-4 in a sudden death tie-break to book a place for himself in the semifinals on Thursday. The 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa already secured a spot in next year's Candidates event. The Chennai lad is going to be the only other Indian other than five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand to compete in the Candidates. Praggnanandhaa had orchestrated one of the biggest upsets of the tournament after he eliminated American grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura in the tiebreakers.

Viswanathan Anand congratulates R Praggnanandhaa on his victory

Five-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand congratulated the teenager for his stupendous performance in the semifinal. He posted on the microblogging site X, "Pragg goes through to the final! He beats Fabiano Caruana in the tiebreak and will face Magnus Carlsen now. What a performance! @FIDE_chess #FIDEWorldCup2023"

Pragg goes through to the final! He beats Fabiano Caruana in the tiebreak and will face Magnus Carlsen now.



What a performance!@FIDE_chess #FIDEWorldCup2023 — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) August 21, 2023

Anand has been using the social media platform to provide regular updates on the match.

Former women's world No.1 Susan Polgar also hailed the young Indian GM.

"Congratulations to GM Praggnanandhaa for reaching the 2023 World Cup final to face Magnus! He defeated world #2 Fabiano in the playoff to earn the coveted spot! He also defeated world #3 Hikaru earlier!" AICF president Sanjay Kapoor said, "Congratulations to Praggnanandhaa @rpragchess on his amazing victory & making it to the FINALS of @FIDE_chess Chess World Cup. Bravo! Indian chess lovers can't wait for the Final as it promises to be one RED HOT Contest with the World no.1 @MagnusCarlsen on the other side!"

