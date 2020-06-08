Reche Caldwell Death: Tom Brady, Bill Belichick And Others React To Death Of Former NFL WR

Former NFL wide receiver Donaldo 'Reche' Caldwell died on Saturday in Florida after he was reportedly ambushed by two men near his home. TMZ broke the 'Reche Caldwell shot to death' news as they reported that the former Patriots star was shot in the leg and the chest. He died on the way to the hospital at the age of 41.

Reche Caldwell death

The incident occurred outside of his home in Tampa, Florida where Reche Caldwell was reportedly ambushed by two men who tried to rob him. Caldwell was about to go on a date with his girlfriend (unspecified) before the incident occurred. According to reports in the United States, officials are still working on developing the leads in Caldwell's murder. It is also reported that officials suspect the Reche Caldwell death was not a random act of burglary gone wrong, rather he was targetted by the men. Officials are yet to provide an update over suspects in the Reche Caldwell death.

Reche Caldwell death: Tom Brady, Bill Belichick react to loss of former Patriots star

The news of the Reche Caldwell death stunned the NFL universe this week. Former players and coaches have all flocked to social media to pay their condolences to Caldwell's family. New England Patriots legend Tom Brady was one of those who reacted to the news of the Reche Caldwell death. Tom Brady shared two screenshots of Reche Caldwell to his Instagram story with the caption, "All Love RIP." Brady and Caldwell played together in the 2006 season and the latter was also the Patriots' leading receiver during the 2006 season with 760 yards.

From ⁦@TomBrady⁩ on former teammate Reche Caldwell, who was shot to death in Tampa. Caldwell was Brady’s top receiver with the Patriots in 2006. pic.twitter.com/jGYViprTZG — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) June 7, 2020

Tom Brady's former coach at Patriots, Bill Belichick also issued a statement regarding the Reche Caldwell death.

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell. pic.twitter.com/p0qJrO9kTF — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2020

Reche Caldwell death: NFL fans and former players react

We mourn the passing of six-year NFL veteran WR Reche Caldwell.



Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/pEBuXxFKNY — NFL (@NFL) June 7, 2020

Former Patriots star Benjamin Watson pays condolences to Caldwell's family.

Always kept us laughing and light hearted. Always had the biggest smile. Always had the greatest stories. Sad to hear about the passing of my teammate Reche Caldwell. May the Lord comfort his family during this time. — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) June 7, 2020

So sad to hear this! Reche’s smile and attitude were contagious! My thoughts and prayers go out to Bubba Caldwell and his family! https://t.co/CXBUdKGFJk — Wes Welker (@WesWelker) June 7, 2020

I played against Reche Caldwell in college, we were both c/o 2002, and spent time together on the 2007 Patriots. so many stories, but one thing you knew about Shady was he always smiling. here’s a 2002 rookie card we shared. RIP, good brother. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/HXUdoZdRXX — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) June 7, 2020

We are all saddened by the death of Reche Caldwell. He was one of the best WR’s in school history and was very instrumental in winning the 2000 SEC Championship. We will always remember him and RIP Reche! -Coach S.S. — Coach Steve Spurrier (@SteveSpurrierUF) June 8, 2020

Reche Caldwell was a few years older than me and part of a trio of WRs at UF that I really looked up to coming out of HS and when I was in college. When I hosted his brother Bubba on his OV to USC, I remember asking all these questions about his brother. 🙏🏾 — Keary Colbert (@kearycolbert) June 7, 2020

Patriots, Chargers, Redskins and Caldwell's college football team Gators pay tributes to the wide receiver.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of former Patriot Reche Caldwell.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/mxBtkTXTKD — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2020

We are terribly saddened to hear of the passing of former Redskins WR Reche Caldwell.



Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Caldwell family along with all of Reche’s friends and teammates. pic.twitter.com/0uvTObcNRh — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) June 7, 2020

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of former Charger Reche Caldwell.



Our thoughts and prayers go out to Reche’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/vsoj0zeeWP — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) June 7, 2020

We are deeply saddened by the loss of former Gator WR Reche Caldwell.



Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. pic.twitter.com/J86KUj7yEw — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) June 7, 2020

Reche Caldwell NFL stats

Reche Caldwell was a Jefferson High School graduate before he starred for the University of Florida's Gators football team. He won the SEC Championship in 2000 with the Gators before being drafted by the San Diego Chargers (now LA Chargers) in 2002. He spent three seasons with the Chargers before playing for New England Patriots, Washington Redskins and St. Louis Rams (now LA Rams). In 71 career games, the Reche Caldwell NFL stats read 152 passes caught for 1,851 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

