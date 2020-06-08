Last Updated:

Reche Caldwell Death: Tom Brady, Bill Belichick And Others React To Death Of Former NFL WR

Reche Caldwell death: The ex-NFL wide receiver died on Saturday after he was reportedly shot in the leg and the chest. Tom Brady and others mourned his death.

Former NFL wide receiver Donaldo 'Reche' Caldwell died on Saturday in Florida after he was reportedly ambushed by two men near his home. TMZ broke the 'Reche Caldwell shot to death' news as they reported that the former Patriots star was shot in the leg and the chest. He died on the way to the hospital at the age of 41. 

The incident occurred outside of his home in Tampa, Florida where Reche Caldwell was reportedly ambushed by two men who tried to rob him. Caldwell was about to go on a date with his girlfriend (unspecified) before the incident occurred. According to reports in the United States, officials are still working on developing the leads in Caldwell's murder. It is also reported that officials suspect the Reche Caldwell death was not a random act of burglary gone wrong, rather he was targetted by the men. Officials are yet to provide an update over suspects in the Reche Caldwell death.

Reche Caldwell death: Tom Brady, Bill Belichick react to loss of former Patriots star

The news of the Reche Caldwell death stunned the NFL universe this week. Former players and coaches have all flocked to social media to pay their condolences to Caldwell's family. New England Patriots legend Tom Brady was one of those who reacted to the news of the Reche Caldwell death. Tom Brady shared two screenshots of Reche Caldwell to his Instagram story with the caption, "All Love RIP." Brady and Caldwell played together in the 2006 season and the latter was also the Patriots' leading receiver during the 2006 season with 760 yards. 

Tom Brady's former coach at Patriots, Bill Belichick also issued a statement regarding the Reche Caldwell death.

 

Reche Caldwell death: NFL fans and former players react

Former Patriots star Benjamin Watson pays condolences to Caldwell's family.

Patriots, Chargers, Redskins and Caldwell's college football team Gators pay tributes to the wide receiver.

Reche Caldwell NFL stats

Reche Caldwell was a Jefferson High School graduate before he starred for the University of Florida's Gators football team. He won the SEC Championship in 2000 with the Gators before being drafted by the San Diego Chargers (now LA Chargers) in 2002. He spent three seasons with the Chargers before playing for New England Patriots, Washington Redskins and St. Louis Rams (now LA Rams). In 71 career games, the Reche Caldwell NFL stats read 152 passes caught for 1,851 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. 

