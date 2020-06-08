Who Is Bruce Lee's Wife Linda Cadwell? Linda Lee Cadwell Net Worth

After the massive success of Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance, ESPN has dropped another masterpiece documenting the life of late martial arts great Bruce Lee. Be Water, ESPN's 30 for 30 documentary goes down the memory lane of the legacy of martial arts master, Bruce Lee, and his contribution to action films and martial arts. Be Water also explores the racism faced by Lee in trying to land lead roles in the entertainment industry before his untimely death in 1973. While the martial arts great is no more, his family and many others remain to propagate his work further and keep his legacy alive. Here's a look at Bruce Lee wife Linda Lee Cadwell, Linda Lee Cadwell age, Linda Lee Cadwell kids and her net worth.

Bruce Lee wife Linda Lee Cadwell age and marriage with martial arts great

Bruce Lee and Linda Emery first met at the Garfield High school where Lee was giving a kung fu lesson. Later, Linda became one of Lee's pupils working to become a martial arts teacher. Linda and Lee tied the knot on August 17, 1964. Linda Lee Cadwell age at the time of her wedding was 19, and she was a few credits short from graduating from the University of Washington. Their union did not last long when Bruce Lee died suddenly on July 20, 1973, due to an allergic reaction to an analgesic. Linda Lee Cadwell later married Tom Bleecker in 1988, and the duo parted ways via a divorce in 1990. She later tied the knot with Bruce Cadwell in 1991.

Bruce Lee wife Linda Lee Cadwell kids

Bruce Lee and Linda Lee Cadwell had two kids together - a son, Brandon Lee, and a daughter, Shannon Lee. Brandon followed in the steps of his father by performing in lead roles in action films after a stint at a local theatre. However, his career was short-lived like his father, accidentally killed after being shot on the set by a prop gun on the sets of The Crow. The movie was commercially successful and is widely regarded as a cult classic. Shannon Lee, like her brother and father, pursued a career in acting and now heads the Lee family estate. Bruce Lee wife Linda Lee Cadwell along with her daughter and son-in-law, Ian Keasler, run the Bruce Lee Foundation, a nonprofit organisation committed to teaching Bruce Lee's philosophy on martial arts and his writing on philosophy.

Bruce Lee wife Linda Lee Cadwell net worth

According to Biography Today, the Linda Lee Cadwell net worth is estimated to be over $10 million, gained through success on numerous fronts. Bruce Lee wife earned royalties from the martial arts great's posthumous releases, while she also inherited most of his wealth. Cadwell also made a fortune from her books Bruce Lee: The Man Only I Knew and The Bruce Lee Story. The1993 feature film Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story was based on Linda' first book, originally published in 1975.

