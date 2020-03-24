Red Sox Lawyer Hints Team Knows BUT Disagrees With Results Of Sign-stealing Investigation

The ongoing coronavirus epidemic has currently suspended the MLB season. While it remains to be seen when the season will resume, there is still some MLB-related news emerging from the baseball world. The latest update from the MLB sign-stealing investigation has made some interesting claims regarding the Red Sox franchise.

Also Read | Why is Sweet Caroline played at Boston Red Sox games? Is it Red Sox's unofficial anthem?

Also Read | At 27, Bogaerts becomes leader for revamped Red Sox

MLB sign-stealing investigation

Red Sox sign-stealing scandal: Lawyer hints that the team is aware of MLB's findings

A new development in court suggests the Red Sox might already know what MLB found in their investigation into the club's alleged sign-stealing practices in 2018.https://t.co/bVcfL0YwmR — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) March 20, 2020

Also Read | Dodgers new signing Mookie Betts cleared by MLB as part of Red Sox investigation

As per reports in The Athletic, a Red Sox lawyer by the name of Lauren Moskowitz was part of a 47-minute debate to determine whether a lawsuit involving daily fantasy players should be allowed to proceed. Moskowitz hinted that Red Sox players were aware with the outcome of the MLB sign-stealing scandal investigation but did not agree with the final result. He was quoted as saying “Your Honor, I think that there are distinctions between what the Red Sox believe occurred and what the commissioner found. And I think that certainly they’re entitled to disagree that that activity happened at the club level. Certainly, we did find on certain occasions in 2017, that this electronic device was used to communicate sign information.”

In 2019, American publications claimed that Red Sox utilized the video-replay room near the dugout to steal signs from opponents in 2018. The Red Sox eventually went on to win the World Series that year. The daily fantasy community is trying to sue MLB and the Red Sox over the sign-stealing scandal. They argue that Red Sox sign-stealing scandal impacted the outcome of the MLB games that season.

Also Read | MLB 2020 Draft could be skipped as league braces for financial hit due to coronavirus

Also Read | New normal: MLB adjusts to coronavirus uncertainty