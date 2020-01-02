MLB's Weirdest Trade Throwback To Two Top Yankees Pitchers Swapping Their Wives In 1972

The Major League Baseball (MLB) off-season has always seen some high profile trades between franchises over the years. In one such trade though, a deal happened between two players on a premise which had nothing to with baseball at all. In a bizarre incident, two Yankees players swapped their households in 1972.

MLB: New York Yankees pitchers do a bizarre swap deal

Mike Kekich and Fritz Peterson, two pitchers for the New York Yankees, moved out of their respective homes and into each other's houses. Kekich and Peterson were roommates and hence their families hung out quite regularly, mostly with their wives. In the summer of 1972, the duo went to a party at a mutual friend's place and did some swinging, something very different from what they do on the baseball field. The duo decided to drive each other’s wives to a diner after, which led to in a matter of speaking, swinging.

MLB: How the husband swap panned for the Yankees pitchers

A typical 70s turn took place the couples had some quality time and a week later made a formal arrangement. Mike Kekich shifted to the base to Fritz Peterson’s house, while Peterson now called Kekich’s former household his home. In March 1973, the Yankees duo officially announced the deal in two separate press conferences. While Fritz Peterson’s ex-wife Susanne enjoyed a healthy and fruitful relationship, Mike Kekich and Fritz’s ex-wife Marilyn did not last long, eventually falling out of favour.

Mike Kekich denied Ben Affleck and Matt Damon permission for a movie

The Mike Kekich-Fritz Peterson swap was such that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck were interested in making a movie out of the husband swap. Reportedly, Mike Kekich refrained from the idea and the talks have stalled since. The idea has been shelved but would have been interesting to see this particular trade on a silver screen.