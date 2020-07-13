Redskins Name Change: NFL Franchise to Retire Team Nickname On Monday

On July 3, the Washington Redskins announced their decision undergo a thorough review of their nickname. Less than two weeks later, it appears that the Redskins name change is set to be finalised on Monday with the new team name to be revealed at a later date. The Redskins name change has been all over the news after a number of Native American leaders and organisations sent a letter to the NFL requesting Washington Redskins majority owner Daniel Snyder to drop the offensive "Redskins" term.

Redskins name change: NFL franchise to retire Redskins nickname

According to multiple reports, the Washington Redskins nickname is set to be retired on Monday. Reports from Sports Business Daily have revealed that inside sources at the NFC East Team have claimed the Redskins nickname will be retired at the start of the new week but the announcement for a new name will be made at a later date. The Redskins name change will not be announced immediately because of trademark issues with the franchise, who are considering removing any doubts in the future of the name. Redskins majority owner Daniel Snyder previously admitted that he would "never" change the controversial Redskins name.

The NFL team in Washington will officially have a new team name. The franchise is retiring the Redskins on Monday. pic.twitter.com/RuVscDLam9 — 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 (@NBACrouse) July 13, 2020

What is Redskins nickname? Why are Redskins changing their name?

The Redskins new name rumours have been trending all over the internet amid the Redskins name change. A number of fans on social media asked - What is Redskins nickname? and Why are Redskins changing their name? The Washington Redskins nickname is simply "Redskins". The reason for changing the Washington Redskins nickname is because a number of Native American tribes and other organizations deem the term "Redskins" as a racist slur. Last week, reports from ESPN claimed that the Reskins are prepared to scrap their Redskins Native American imagery on the logo but will maintain their colour scheme of yellow and burgundy.

What is Redskins nickname? Washington Redskins new name rumours

The Redskins new name rumours have been the talk of the town on social media. Although the Washington Redskins new name remains unknown, nicknames such as the Warriors, Red Wolves and Redtails have ranked among the most popular choices. The Redskins have featured their current nickname since 1933 while playing in Boston and kept it when relocating to the nation's capital prior to the 1937 campaign.

