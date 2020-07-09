Redskins Name Change: NFL Side To Scrap Native American Imagery But Maintain Colour Scheme

The Washington Redskins name change story has been all over the news since the past few weeks as the NFL franchise are seemingly set to give the team a new name. However, despite the Redskins name change, reports claim the team is likely to keep its burgundy and gold colours for now but will change the Redskins Native American logo. The reason behind the Washington Redskins name change comes after a number of Native American leaders and organisations sent a letter to the NFL requesting the team drop the offensive "Redskins" term.

ALSO READ: NFL Proposes Holding 35% Of Players Salary In Escrow During 2020 Season: Reports

Washington Redskins name change: Redskins new names and Redskins Native American logo

According to reports from ESPN, the NFC East franchise have agreed on the Washington Redskins name change along with no Redskins Native American imagery on the logo. Washington are reportedly set to distance themselves from anything relating to the Redskins Native American weapons or headdresses/feathers on their logo. However, reports also claim that the Redskins plan to keep their colour scheme of burgundy and gold "as of now.". The odds for the Washington Redskins new names were released with 'Redtails' and 'Warriors' as favourites to replace the term 'Redskins'.

ALSO READ: Possible New Names For Redskins As Pressure To Rename Washington NFL Team Keeps Mounting

Washington Redskins name change: Redskins logo meaning

In 1972, the Washington Redskins removed the previous logo of the letter “R” and replaced it with a Native American. The Native American on the Redskins logo is brown-skinned with black hair and has two white feathers. The current logo was proposed by Walter Wetzel, a former Blackfeet tribal chairman, and it was modelled based on the likeness of the Buffalo nickel.

ALSO READ: NFL’s Stay-at-home Order Means No Travel For Training Camp

Washington Redskins name change: Redskins minority owners to sell stakes in franchise

Earlier this week, it was reported that three Washington Redskins minority owners - Dwight Schar, Robert Rothman and Frederick Smith - are planning to sell their stake in the franchise due to an internal conflict with majority owner Dan Snyder. The trio of Schar, Rothman and Smith account for a reported 40 percent stake in the Washington Redskins ownership. A number of companies have ceased selling Washington Redskins merchandise as the pressure to change the team name continues to build.

ALSO READ: Patrick Mahomes Net Worth: How Much Is The Record-breaking NFL Star Valued At?

Image Credits - AP