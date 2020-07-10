Redskins Name Change: Warriors Emerges As Favourite To Be Washington NFL Team's New Name

With the pressure for Washington Redskins name change increasing with every passing day, it appears highly likely that owner Daniel Snyder will be forced to drop 'Redskins' from the team's name. The controversial nickname has been the identity of Washington's NFL franchise since 1933 but amid the growing pressure from political leaders, sponsors and fans, one might soon see the team rocking a new nickname with a revamped logo.

Also Read | NFL Redskins Name Change Possible New Names For Redskins As Pressure To Rename Washington NFL Team Keeps Mounting

Redskins name change: Possible new names for Washington NFL side

Several possible names for the Redskins have already been making the rounds on the internet. Redhawks, Redtails, Hogs, Generals are some of the popular ones among the fans in Washington. However, according to an NFL analyst, Warriors is the favourite to be the next nickname of the team, whenever 'Redskins' will be scrapped as the team's identity.

According to The Washington Post, Team 980's Kevin Sheehan stated he has it "on pretty good authority" that Warriors is currently the leading contender to replace Redskins as the team's new nickname. Earlier this month, Sheehan was quoted by a publication stating Warriors was the "leader in the clubhouse" to become Washington's new name if and when the Redskins name change takes place.

Also Read | FedEx, Title Sponsor Of Washington Redskins' Stadium, Urges Redskins Name Change

Redskins name change: Washington Warriors uniforms

The Warriors, as mentioned, is a popular nickname among fans of the NFL franchise. In 2013, the concept design for the Washington Warriors logo was voted as the second winner alongside Washington Redtails. Said to be inspired from the historical origins of the team, Warriors would allow Washington to maintain close resemblance to their current identity.

The Washington Post says 'Warriors' is a personal favourite of owner Daniel Snyder and he has shown appreciation for the nickname before. Snyder owned the expansion rights to a D.C. area franchise in the Arena Football League before its shutdown in 2009. Snyder reportedly intended to name his AFL team the 'Warriors' and even applied for the trademark for the name. If the board review decides to move away from the team's current identity, it could well be possible that Snyder revives the work he put into designing the 'Warriors' logo for the NFL team.

Washington Warriors uniforms; concept design

Also Read | Donald Trump Slammed For Controversial Tweet Over Opposing NFL Redskins Name Change

According to the latest reports, the NFL team is set to scrap the Native American imagery from their logo. The team is looking to end all association with the Native Americans although they are likely to keep its burgundy and gold colours.

Also Read | Redskins Name Change: NFL Side To Scrap Native American Imagery But Maintain Colour Scheme

(Image Credits: AP)