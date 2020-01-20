Richard Sherman Fires 'enjoy The View From The Couch' Jibe At Darelle Revis

The story of Richard Sherman's trip to Super Bowl 2020 is one of many faces. Sure, the San Francisco 49ers displayed their mettle against the Packers to secure their ticket to Miami. And sure, the 49ers clinched the NFC Championship along the way. However, Sunday night was a night of redemption for Richard Sherman after he ended the 49ers' hopes of making it to the Super Bowl six years ago. The 49ers' cornerback was not about to let anyone (read: Darelle Revis) come in the way of him savouring the NFC Championship and a trip to Super Bowl 2020.

I would go in on this has been but I have a Super Bowl to prepare for. Enjoy the view from the couch. Your ninth year looked a lot different than this. Lmao https://t.co/jj3pwWYhVa — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 20, 2020

Darelle Revis lays into Richard Sherman; 49ers cornerback bites back

Richard Sherman's game-clinching interception from Aaron Rodgers’ deep shot for Davante Adams spelt the end for the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. While a number of NFL fans were impressed with Richard Sherman's showing on the night, former New York Jets man and Super Bowl-winning cornerback Darelle Revis was anything but impressed with his display. Darelle Revis took to Twitter to label Richard Sherman's display as "lame", with the former Jets cornerback blasting Sherman for not travelling with Packers wide receiver Davante Adams throughout the game. Darelle Revis also urged Richard Sherman, albeit with a tinge of resentment, to "stop hiding in a cover 3 zone". Naturally, Richard Sherman didn't take too kindly to that criticism.

And it’s “Accept”. Thought I would give you a lesson while I was here https://t.co/jj3pwWYhVa — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 20, 2020

The San Francisco 49ers cornerback fired back at Darelle Revis. Sherman said that he would get into a Twitter debate with Revis, had he not had to prepare for Super Bowl 2020. He then went on to correct Darelle Revis' English, before telling the former Jets man to "enjoy the view from the couch".

I have to cover every game kid. I get my hands on the football in the playoffs something you will never know anything about. https://t.co/V6uFIvNQvT — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 20, 2020

Richard Sherman's NFL journey comes full circle at Levi's Stadium

After being cut from the Seattle Seahawks, Richard Sherman finally fought his way into the 49ers' setup. His reward? Clinching the NFC Championship and a trip to Super Bowl 2020. The five-time Pro Bowler will have the opportunity to double his Super Bowl tally when the 49ers face off against the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs early in February.

