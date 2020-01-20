Titans Vs Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes Led-Chiefs Make It To Super Bowl 2020 With 35-24 Win

Kansas City Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years after a convincing 35-24 win over Tennessee Titans on Sunday night (Monday IST). Patrick Mahomes shone once again for the Chiefs to help them see off a stern challenge from the Titans. Chiefs secured their first AFC Championship and will be looking to cap it off with a win in the Super Bowl 2020.

♦️ 3 TD passes

♦️ 1 TD run

♦️ 1 trip to the Super Bowl



Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will play for the Lombardi! pic.twitter.com/xgT8ax9qso — ESPN (@espn) January 19, 2020

Watch: Titans vs Chiefs highlights

Kansas City Chiefs started the game on the defensive, surrendering the lead to the Titans in the first quarter. Titans went up 10-0 early in the second quarter only to prompt another comeback from the Chiefs. The Patrick Mahomes led-Chiefs sprung to life just before half-time to score twice in the span of four minutes to take a 21-17 lead, going into the second half.

Titans vs Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes finishes off a scramble move right before half-time

Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZC8Ts5dHqK — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 19, 2020

The third quarter saw both sides trying to neutralise each other's offence, leading to a stalemate. However, thhe Chiefs took off early in the final quarter after wide-receiver Sammy Watkins scored a touchdown from a 60-yard pass. The Titans managed to make some offensive plays late on in the game but failed to catch on with the soaring Chiefs.

Titans vs Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes led-Chiefs make it to Super Bowl 2020

SUPER BOWL BOUND FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 5️⃣0️⃣ YEARS! pic.twitter.com/BzBXHWGvuQ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 19, 2020

Patrick Mahomes threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead his team to the win. The quarterback also completed 294 passing yards in yet another stellar showing for the 24-year-old. Andy Reid's side secured the American Football Conference (AFC Championship) with a dominant display at the Arrowhead Stadium.

Titans vs Chiefs: Super Bowl 2020 up next for Chiefs

With San Francisco 49ers winning the National Football Conference (NFC Championship), the 49ers and Chiefs will face off in an exciting Super Bowl 2020 clash. The Super Bowl 2020 will be held on Sunday, February 2 (Monday, February 3 IST) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

