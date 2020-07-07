Patrick Mahomes, Mike Trout And Westbrook Have Largest Player Contracts In North America

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is officially "here to stay" with Kansas City Chiefs. On Monday, the Chiefs announced that Mahomes has signed a 10-year extension with the franchise worth a reported $503 million. It includes a mammoth $477 in guarantee mechanisms with a further $25 million in incentives. With the extension, Mahomes will have the richest valued contract in American sports, surpassing MLB star Mike Trout, who signed a 12-year deal with $426.5 million deal with Los Angeles Angels in 2019. Here's how the numbers in Patrick Mahomes' mammoth contract stack up against MLB and the NBA's richest contracts.

Top paid players in North America: Mike Trout contract

Slugger Mike Trout has been playing for the Angels since 2011. The eight-time MLB All-Star has been an integral member of the Angels' roster for several years. One of the hottest commodities in baseball last year, Trout put rumours of an exit to bed when he agreed to a 12-year extension with the Angels for $426.5 million. Unlike Mahomes, the entire sum in his deal is guaranteed money. The 28-year-old is contracted to the Angels till 2030, by when he will be celebrating his 39th birthday. The Mike Trout contract comes to an annual salary of about $35 million.

Top paid players in North America: Russell Westbrook contract

While Russell Westbrook plays for the Houston Rockets, the NBA star gets the mention for his massive contract with OKC Thunder in 2018. He agreed to a five-year deal worth $206 million with Thunder prior to the 2018-19 season. He left the Thunder in 2019, where his AAV (average annual value) is matched by the Rockets. Westbrook was owed $38.5 million for the 2019-20 season. He will be owed $41.4 million, $44.2 million, and $47.1 million in the following three seasons respectively. Russell Westbrook's Rockets teammate James Harden signed a $228 million contract with the Rockets in 2017. Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard also gets a special mention. Lillard's extension from last year skyrocketed his payday to a reported $49 million annually, although his total contract value is $196 million for four years.

Patrick Mahomes contract extension

This brings us to Patrick Mahomes, who is set to earn $478 million in guaranteed money over the span of the next 12 years. Before Mahomes signed his extension, he still had two years remaining on his rookie contract which equates to $28 million. Per NFL.com, the quarterback gets $450 million over the course of his contract when incentives aren't factored in. This still trumps Mike Trout's $426.5 million deal, to become the richest contract in North American sports history. It is also the first half-a-billion-dollar contract in sports history.

Patrick Mahomes had two years and $27.6 million left on his existing deal -- $2.8M this year, $24.8M in 2021.



His 10-year extension is worth over $400M, though it's still uncertain how much over.



