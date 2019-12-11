Kiren Rijiju Releases Papers On "Fitness Trends" At The 9th Global Sports Summit

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju released knowledge papers on "Federated growth: Unleashing India's Sports Economy" and "Weighing Up Fitness: Deep Insides on Indian Fitness Trends" at the 9th Global Sportsman Summit - TURF 2019. The event is another endeavour towards realising Honourable PM's vision of the Fit India Movement and turning India into a fit nation.

The one-day event, that was held at Delhi's FICCI Auditorium, also had multiple panel discussions on building India through sports and fitness and discussed topics such as "Fit India Movement - Transforming India", "Creation and Optimal Utilization of Sports Infrastructure" and "Enhancing Sports Performance Through Sport Science and Technology".

The event was also attended by Mr. Ajmal Ghani who is the founder of Afghanistan Sports Federation who spoke on the progress of sports in Afghanistan and invited Indian businessmen to come and invest in Afghanistan sports.

He said, "the government, under the president’s direction, has allocated 150 to 300 acres of lands in eight different zones (for sports) to be built and we are inviting our regional and international allies, especially our Indian friends to come and invest in the sports sector where we can facilitate your access to the opportunities through Afghanistan’s most liberal investment laws in the region."

Responding to Mr. Ghani's request Sports Minister Rijiju in his inaugural speech said, “I am really honoured that our Afghan friend is here. We have a historic relationship with them (Afghanistan) and its good that we are working together and we are promoting not only Cricket (but other sports as well). I have already thought about sending some of the Indian expertise to some friendly countries like Afghanistan, countries in Central Asia, South Asia and African nations also to promote some traditional Indian sports such as Kho Kho and Kabbadi. We also have some bilateral ties and MOUs in some of the countries but for our traditional friend like Afghanistan we would like to cooperate much deeply, not just for Cricket but for various other sports where India can definitely come and help as a friend and as a brother.”

He went on to add, “When we talk about new and prosperous India, the youth and the sports is the field that will drive India towards fulfilling the dream of creating new India that our PM has envisioned. So, let us take sports as a priority, whether from a business community or for politicians or anybody in this country."

