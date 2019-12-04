Fit India School Rating Brochure, Flag Unveiled By HRD And Sports Ministers

Translating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision on Fit India movement, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju jointly unveiled the Fit India School Rating brochure and flag at a function held in Delhi on Wednesday. The Rating system is the first-ever fitness rating for schools to be introduced in India. Under the Fit India School Rating system, schools will be given a Fit India Flag and 3-star and 5-star ratings, depending on the fitness levels of the students and teachers in the school, infrastructure available and participation in fitness activities.

The first level of recognition is the Fit India Flag, which is given to schools who meet the following criteria:

1) Having one teacher trained in Physical Education and such teacher is physically fit and active

2) Having a playground where two or more outdoor games are played.

3) Having one PE period each day for every section and physical activities (sports, dance, games, yoga, PT) take place in the PE period

4) Having all students spending 60 minutes or more on physical activities, daily.

To receive a 3-star rating, a school should fulfil the following criteria:

1. All teachers of the school are physically fit and spend 60 minutes or more every day for physical activities

2. The school has at least two trained teachers, each well versed with any two sports

3. Sports facilities to play four sports including two outdoor sports and every student learns and plays two sports, one of which could be a traditional/indigenous sport.

To receive a five-star rating, a school should receive the following criteria:

1. School conducts monthly intra-school competitions, participates in inter-school competitions and celebrates Annual Sports Day;

2. All teachers are trained in physical education;

3. School has two or more sports teachers who may be PE teachers;

4. School follows a structured PE curriculum prescribed by NCERT/school board;

5. School conducts annual fitness assessment of all children and school opens its playground after school hours for neighbouring communities and the same is actively used. Reasonable fee may be charged for maintenance and security.

'If our children are fit, we can surely turn into a fit nation'

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” said, “The population of students in India is around 33 crores, which is more than the population of the United States of America. If our children are fit, then we can surely turn into a Fit Nation and top the global chart in fitness very soon.” Speaking about the unique initiative, Shri Kiren Rijiju said, “Kendriya Vidyalayas are among the most sought-after schools in the country. With the schools earning a Fit India School tag and Fit India School Stars, it will further strengthen the reputation of KVs. CBSE and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has contributed largely in promoting Fit India Movement among school children, and I am confident that more schools across the country, of all state boards, will also be part of the Fit India Star Rating system soon.” The Sports Minister also handed over the Fit India Flag to principals of KV Delhi Cantonment, KV RK Puram and KV Andrews Ganj for fulfilling the basic criteria of earning a Fit India flag.