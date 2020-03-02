Ritu Phogat Wins Second MMA Fight Against Wu Chaio Chen At One Championship; Watch Video

Indian wrestler turned MMA fighter Ritu Phogat continues to shine bright in the One Championship roster as she notched her second victory against China’s Wu Chaio Chen on Friday at the ONE: King of The Jungle at the Singapore Indoor stadium. After a dominant debut against Nam Hee Kim, Indian MMA fans expected a lot from their very own Ritu Phogat and ‘The Indian Tigress’ didn’t disappoint her fans. Here’s how she claimed her second MMA victory in the One Championship.

Indian wrestling superstar Ritu Phogat 🇮🇳 smothers Wu Chiao Chen en route to a DOMINANT unanimous decision victory! @PhogatRitu #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #KingOfTheJungle pic.twitter.com/S8XKgy6dCN — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 28, 2020

Ritu Phogat One Championship fight: Indian star wins her second MMA fight

The ‘high voltage’ contest between Ritu Phogat and Wu Chaio Chen lasted for all the three rounds as Ritu went on to dominate her opponent. Wu Chiao Chen boasted of an undefeated amateur MMA record of 8-0 and has been a former JJIF Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship gold medallist. However, that did not help her to overpower Ritu Phogat on Friday night.

Ritu Phogat managed to dictate each of the three rounds and took down her opponent in the very initial moment. Though, Wu tried her best to challenge Ritu in the second round of the fight. But, Ritu Phogat’s grappling exchanges proved to be too strong for the Chinese fighter. In the final round, Ritu unloaded an all-out assault over Wu and damaged her with some vicious blows. After a three-round battle, Ritu Phogat was awarded the victory via unanimous decision.

“Winning my second match at ONE Championship has been a very good feeling and my confidence level has been boosted further, I would like to thank my coaches and my Indian supporters for watching. My goal of becoming India’s first MMA world champion is still a long way away but I will keep working with a lot of dedication to reach that,” said Ritu Phogat after her second MMA victory

