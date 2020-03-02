The Debate
Ritu Phogat Wins Second MMA Fight Against Wu Chaio Chen At One Championship; Watch Video

other sports

Ritu Phogat MMA: The Indian Tigress has won her second MMA fight in One Championship via judge's scorecard on Friday. Here is the Ritu Phogat MMA fight video.

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
ritu phogat mma

Indian wrestler turned MMA fighter Ritu Phogat continues to shine bright in the One Championship roster as she notched her second victory against China’s Wu Chaio Chen on Friday at the ONE: King of The Jungle at the Singapore Indoor stadium. After a dominant debut against Nam Hee Kim, Indian MMA fans expected a lot from their very own Ritu Phogat and ‘The Indian Tigress’ didn’t disappoint her fans. Here’s how she claimed her second MMA victory in the One Championship.

Also Read | Watch: Ritu Phogat Wins Debut Match In MMA At An Event In China

Ritu Phogat One Championship fight: Indian star wins her second MMA fight 

The ‘high voltage’ contest between Ritu Phogat and Wu Chaio Chen lasted for all the three rounds as Ritu went on to dominate her opponent. Wu Chiao Chen boasted of an undefeated amateur MMA record of 8-0 and has been a former JJIF Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship gold medallist. However, that did not help her to overpower Ritu Phogat on Friday night.

Also Read | Rijiju Announces Khelo India Winter Games In Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh

Ritu Phogat managed to dictate each of the three rounds and took down her opponent in the very initial moment. Though, Wu tried her best to challenge Ritu in the second round of the fight. But, Ritu Phogat’s grappling exchanges proved to be too strong for the Chinese fighter. In the final round, Ritu unloaded an all-out assault over Wu and damaged her with some vicious blows. After a three-round battle, Ritu Phogat was awarded the victory via unanimous decision.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ONE Championship (@onechampionship) on

“Winning my second match at ONE Championship has been a very good feeling and my confidence level has been boosted further, I would like to thank my coaches and my Indian supporters for watching. My goal of becoming India’s first MMA world champion is still a long way away but I will keep working with a lot of dedication to reach that,” said Ritu Phogat after her second MMA victory

Also Read | Ritu Phogat Aims To Be India's Best Ever Mixed Martial Arts Figher

Also Read | Ritu Phogat Called 'Female Khabib', Says She's Humbled With Khabib Nurmagomedov Comparison

(Image courtesy: One Championship website)

Published:
COMMENT
