Ritu Phogat Explains Seeing Different, Emotional Side Of Father Mahavir During Pandemic

Aamir Khan's 2016 blockbuster Dangal has immortalised Mahavir Singh Phogat as the hard-hitting and highly dedicated wrestling coach. While Mahavir Phogat will always remain the strict coach to his four daughters, the male head of the Phogat family is also known to show his emotional side to his children from time to time.

Ritu Phogat talks staying away from family during the pandemic

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic presented one such situation where Ritu Phogat, the third of the four Phogat sisters, witnessed the softer side to her father. Currently stuck in Singapore due to her contract with ONE Championship, Phogat opens up on what it is like to be alone in a foreign country and how it helped her see her father's unusual side. "You have seen it in the movie, he is very strict,” Ritu Phogat told Indian Express. "But there’s a sentimental side to him and I have been seeing it during this pandemic. Earlier he called once a week or two. That changed to him calling me every day."

The MMA fighter said her father used to get emotional on call, more often than not. The former Commonwealth Wrestling Championship gold medallist admitted she herself found it difficult over the last few months to live in Singapore without her family.

Ritu Phogat scored her second win in her budding MMA career back in February 2020 after she beat Chiao Chen Wu via unanimous decision. She previously scored her first win in November last year, beating Kim Nam Hee via technical knock out (TKO). The restrictions on international travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic means Phogat has been unable to visit her family since last visiting them during Holi. Moreover, her training routine has also taken a hit since the gyms were locked for an extended period.

Trying to evade the loneliness, the 26-year-old says she has been trying extremely hard to keep herself occupied and happy. "I learned making all the food that I was missing,” she added. “I hadn’t watched a movie for a long time, so I logged onto Netflix.” Ritu Phogat revealed how she grew a liking for movies based on MMA and fighting like 'Never Back Down.'

Evolve Gym, where Ritu completes her training regimen, has reopened since mid-June. Phogat said she has started her training routine, where she trains twice a day along with frequent video sessions with her distant coaches. Phogat says she has been working on her striking, boxing and Muay Thai since close combat moves like grappling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu are not yet allowed due to "safety concerns."

Ritu Phogat gained national recognition after she won gold in the 48kg category at 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship in Singapore. She represented India at 2017 Asian Championships and 2017 World U23 Championships, winning a bronze and a silver medal, respectively. She embarked on a career as a fulltime MMA athlete after signing a deal with One Championship in February 2019. She holds a 2-0 record, as of 2020.

(Image Credits: Ritu Phogat Instagram Handle)