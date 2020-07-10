Former UFC Champion Cris Cyborg Agrees To Train With Indian MMA Star Ritu Phogat

Indian MMA prodigy Ritu Phogat managed to outshine her first two opponents in the transition from wrestling to MMA and the ‘Indian Tigress’ is currently on a 2-0 undefeated streak in One Championship. Ritu Phogat made her MMA debut in 2019 against Nam Hee Kim at ‘One Championship: Age of Dragons’ and unleashed a vicious first-round knockout to notch the win. In her second fight against Chaio Chen Wu at ‘One Championship: King of The Jungle’, Ritu continued her undefeated MMA streak with an impressive win via unanimous decision.

While Ritu Phogat continues to raise the flag of Indian MMA in front of the world, the former Commonwealth Championship gold medallist still has a long way to go in the MMA universe. However, Ritu Phogat has already garnered a lot of praise from umpteen MMA veterans. After being dubbed as the “Female Khabib”, Ritu Phogat has bagged the stellar opportunity of training with former UFC champion Cris Cyborg.

Former UFC champion Cris Cyborg wants to train with Indian MMA superstar Ritu Phogat

My wish for you is that you continue to love life and never stop dreaming. May beauty and happiness surround you, not only on your special day but always champ @criscyborg 🤗😍 pic.twitter.com/HjbgPWKndZ — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) July 9, 2020

On July 9, Ritu Phogat took to Twitter to wish a happy birthday to the former UFC and current Bellator champion Cris Cyborg. Ritu Phogat delivered a beautiful message and wished happiness for Cris Cyborg. However, ‘The Indian Tigress’ seemingly bagged an incredible opportunity of training with one of the greatest women’s martial artists of all time in the process.

🥰 I hope to train together one day 🙏🏾 — @CrisCyborg on Youtube (@criscyborg) July 9, 2020

Cris Cyborg, 35, responded to Ritu Phogat and wrote, “I hope to train together one day”. Cris Cyborg’s reply to Ritu Phogat has thrilled Indian MMA fans. Currently, Ritu Phogat is at the MMA Evolve Training Centre of Singapore. However, she could, quite possibly, train with Cris Cyborg now, as the Brazilian MMA legend has herself thrown the offer to Ritu Phogat.

It would be an absolute honor to train with you . there's lots to learn ❤️❤️. — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) July 9, 2020

UFC news: Cris Cyborg UFC career

Cris Cyborg was the undisputed women’s featherweight champion in the UFC until she met Amanda Nunes inside the cage at UFC 232. Cyborg lost the fight in one round via knockout and then competed just one more time in the UFC against Felicia Spencer. Although Cris Cyborg bounced back into the win column against Spencer, she quit the promotion and went to feature in Bellator MMA. In Bellator, Cris Cyborg notched the women’s featherweight title by vanquishing Julia Budd on her debut.

Image courtesy: Cris Cyborg Twitter & Ritu Phogat Instagram