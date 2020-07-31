Ritu Phogat Has Potential To Become MMA World Champion Someday, Khabib's Manager Claims

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the few biggest names in the UFC circuit and his impeccable record speaks for itself. The Russian star boasts of a 29-0 record in the ring, which is the longest unbeaten run in history. Modelling Khabib Nurmagomedov's fighting style is India's Ritu Phogat, one of the famous Phogat sisters, who has started her MMA career on a positive note and has 2-0 record in the One Championship. Phogat's rise has not gone unnoticed by the man who manages the UFC star.

Also Read: Khabib Nurmagomedov Expresses Desire To Fight Georges St-Pierre After Justin Gaethje

Ritu Phogat wrestling: Khabib manager believes she has potential to be world champion

Speaking to ESPN, Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz singled out Ritu Phogat for praise. Ritu, one of the famed Phogat sisters, won the silver in the U-23 Wrestling World Championships, but quit wrestling and switched to MMA with OneChampionship. The Khabib manager said that Ritu Phogat is a world-class athlete and said that while she is in the early stages of her career, she's very tough.

Abdelaziz said that if the former Indian wrestler gets the right team behind her and finds the right manager and coaches to strategise her success, she could become a real force in MMA and reach the pinnacle of the sport. The Khabib manager said that Ritu Phogat is developing and believes that one day she can become a world champion.

Also Read: Ritu Phogat Admits Seeing Father Mahaveer's Soft Side For The First Time Post COVID-19

Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) who manages a string of World Champion fighters including Khabib Nurmagomedov notes that Ritu Phogat (@PhogatRitu) can be a world champion in the future.⠀#RituPhogat #India #IndianMMA pic.twitter.com/lNUdRxdKLl — LockerRoom (@lockerroom_in) July 31, 2020

Ali Abdelaziz is the CEO of Dominance MMA and manages some of the best fighters in the world including UFC champions Justin Gaethje, Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo apart from Khabib Nurmagomedov. Abdelaziz is looking to get his fighters competing in the One Championship, where Ritu Phogat is currently plying her trade. Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager said that he has been in contact with Chatri Sityodtong, the owner of One Championship to bring some of his free agents into the MMA company. Abdelaziz said that Rashad Evans, Fabricio Werdum and Khabib Nurmagomedov's younger cousin Osman all could make their way to the One Championship.

Also Read: Former UFC Champion Cris Cyborg Agrees To Train With Indian MMA Star Ritu Phogat

Ali Abdelaziz said that he was open to picking fighters from India after Ritu Phogat's positive start to her MMA career. Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager heaped praise on KB Bhullar, scheduled to fight in the UFC Contender series in October. Abdelaziz believes that Bhullar is a great talent and having watched Ritu Phogat and others, India has a lot more potential in MMA. He added that MMA will get more fighters from India once the country gets comfortable with the idea of fighting. UFC President Dana White on Wednesday announced that Khabib will be taking on Justin Gaethje for the UFC lightweight championship.

Also Read: Khabib Vs Gaethje: Dana White Confirms Khabib Will Return To Face Gaethje At UFC 254

(Image Courtesy: Ritu Phogat Instagram)