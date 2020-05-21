Rob Gronkowski Claims He Is 'four Protein Shakes Away' From Reaching NFL Target Weight

Rob Gronkowski has not played in the NFL since winning Super Bowl LIII in February 2019. During his one-year hiatus from the league, the tight end unsurprisingly lost a lot of weight and did not look like the physical specimen he was during his time with the Patriots. The 30-year-old recently announced the Rob Gronkowski NFL return and says he has been spending a lot of time in the gym as he steps up his preparations to team up with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

Earlier this week, the three-time Super Bowl champion took part in a video conference with CBS Sport where he claimed he is just "four more protein shakes" away from reaching his NFL playing weight. "Yeah, baby. Yeah, you know it," Rob Gronkowski said when asked if he was putting on weight for his NFL return. "I'm basically four more protein shakes from being at my playing weight, so I'm excited about that and I'll definitely be at my weight when it's time to go."

Rob Gronkowski said he was over 260lbs for his entire career, but dropped as low as 240lbs in the past year. It was reported that Gronkowski had started to put work in the gym since January 2020, in order to regain fitness for his NFL return. He says he now weighs 257lbs and is eager to train with his new teammates.

Gronkowski retired as a Patriots player in 2019. However, the tight end will now return to play for Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Patriots traded Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick. At Buccaneers, the tight end will join his longtime teammate Tom Brady, who swapped the Patriots for the Bucs earlier this year.

"It felt good just to drop that weight, you know ease-up my joints, let my body free, I kinda felt like that weight was a bloated weight too. So it felt good to get rid of it and now it's time to build back upon it," Rob Gronkowski explained. "Putting lean muscle on my body and getting ready for the NFL season like I never have before."

As mentioned, the tight end has been rigorously working out for his NFL return. He recently shared a Rob Gronkowski workout routine on social media where the new Bucs star highlighted his improving physique.

