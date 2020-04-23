Rob Gronkowski NFL Return Was Discussed Two Months Ago Between Brady And Gronk

At the start of 2020, not many NFL fans would have imagined Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski playing at Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Brady was tipped to leave the Patriots in the off-season, Rob Gronkowski's decision to un-retire came as a massive shock for the supporters. Despite Gronkowski enjoying success outside the NFL, it appears Gronkowski was contemplating an NFL return for over two months.

Patriots trade Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers

After the Buccaneers made Gronkowski's trade official, the 30-year-old took part in an official video conference with Buccaneers' media team to formally address his decision to come out of retirement and reunite with Tom Brady at Tampa Bay. Speaking of his decision to make an imminent return to the NFL, Gronkowski said that he met Brady about two months ago where the duo discussed the possibility of the tight end making his return.

"We had a little conversation, there was no pressure on either side. We actually got together two months ago just to throw the ball. I haven't thrown the football or even touched a football since last year when we threw in UCLA," said Rob Gronkowski. "I always knew in the back of my mind that I loved the game of football and if it ever sparked me again I did want to be ready. We rarely talked about what his decision was going to be, where I'm at, but we did talk about for one second."

Rob Gronkowski NFL return: Rob Gronkowski interview, discussing Tom Brady's impact on the decision

As soon as the trade was officially confirmed, the media began speculating the role Tom Brady played to bring the tight end to Tampa Bay. Gronkowski confirmed the speculation as he explained his decision to move to the Buccaneers. "Tom is like the appetiser of the whole meal. He got me hooked when he went down to Tampa, I saw what was down there. Just the opportunity to go down there and play with that type of offence," he added.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were two of the most integral members of the Patriots side that three Super Bowl titles this past decade. Brady and Gronkowski combined for 90 touchdowns during which they developed a strong bond with each other on and off the field. Gronkowski said he might have even considered a comeback with the Patriots had Brady re-signed with the franchise. Gronkowski feels his connection with the Brady is special and it will take no time to rekindle their partnership at Tampa Bay.

Rob Gronkowski NFL return: Rob Gronkowski comes out of retirement; Rob Gronkowski interview

