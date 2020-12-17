Roger Federer Tops Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi As 2020's Highest Paid Athlete

Roger Federer has edged past football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the highest-paid athlete in 2020. The Swiss ace trumps the footballing duo despite having missed most of the 2020 season due to injury and the coronavirus pandemic. Federer is also among the highest-paid celebrities in the world, with his career prize money and endorsements placing him alongside the richest in business.

Roger Federer tops Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi in list of top paid athletes 2020

According to Forbes' list of top 10 highest-paid celebrities, athletes have made their presence felt, bagging five of the 10 spots. While the top two places belong to reality TV star Kylie Jenner with $590 million and her brother-in-law Kanye West ($170 million), Roger Federer surpassed all athletes with a staggering $106.3 million this year. Much of the amount is credited to his slew of endorsements, including the $300 million 10-year deal with Uniqlo.

Juventus ace and five-time Ballon d'Or winner came close to eclipsing Federer but ultimately fell short, with his earnings this year amounting to $105 million. Much of the 35-year-old's profits come from the salary Juventus pay him, which is reportedly pegged $64 million annually for the duration of his contract with the Old Lady. The former Real Madrid star also has a range of apparel and perfumes along with a profitable chain of hotels.

His long-time rival and Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is fifth on the list, making him third among this year's list of top-paid athletes. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has a lifelong deal with Adidas, while his salary at Barcelona is estimated to be a whopping $80 million annually. The 33-year-old has a contract until June 2021 after which he is likely to leave his boyhood club. While his potential Camp Nou exit could affect his salary demands next year, the Argentine's endorsement could further increase if he seeks a transfer.

Other athletes in the list of top 10 highest-paid celebrities include Lionel Messi's former teammate and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar Jr. The Brazil international is at the seventh spot with earnings of $95.5 million in Forbes' list. The ex-Barcelona man is on a five-year contract amounting to $350 million with PSG while endorsing popular brands such as Nike. NBA icon LeBron James is ninth on the list, with $88.2 million. In 2018, the player moved to Los Angeles Lakers under a four-year contract worth $153 million and recently signed an extension worth $85 million. James also has his own production company and endorsement deals with Nike, Beats, Walmart, and GMC.

